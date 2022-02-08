News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Free Easter fair with 60 stalls and egg hunt returning for 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:27 PM February 8, 2022
Updated: 4:37 PM February 8, 2022
Gifts from Sarah Cee Designs

Sarah Claxton, owner of Sarah Cee Designs, is running three craft and gift fairs this spring. - Credit: Sarah Cee Designs

Three craft and gift fairs packed with local goodies are planned for three Norwich suburbs, with the largest boasting 60 stalls.

Sarah Claxton runs seven fairs each year on the outskirts of Norwich, including three in spring, one in summer and another at Christmas, selling everything from jewellery to beers. 

She also owns a business called Sarah Cee Designs, which creates accessories and will be at all events. 

Gnomes made by Studio Crafts will be available to buy. 

Gnomes made by Studio Crafts will be available to buy. - Credit: Studio Crafts

Upcoming dates are at the Bob Carter Centre in Drayton on Saturday, March 12, Hellesdon High School on Saturday, April 2 and the biggest is at Sprowston Community Academy in Cannerby Lane on Saturday, April 16.

All are running from 11am until 3pm with free entry. 

The Sprowston event will have 60 stalls and as it is over the Easter weekend there will be a Covid-safe egg hunt too. 

Sarah Claxton said: "There is so much local talent out there and I am picky about the stalls I have, with all from Norfolk and the majority from Norwich and the surrounding areas." 

See all events at facebook.com/sarahsceedesigns/events

Easter
Norwich News

