Classic car show and autojumble near Norwich over bank holiday weekend

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:28 AM July 14, 2022
Lowestoft classic car club annual rally at Kirkley football club.

Classic cars, motorbikes and unique vehicles are invited to the car show in Sprowston. Pictured: File photo of classic car rally - Credit: Nick Butcher

A car show and autojumble is taking place just outside Norwich during next month's bank holiday weekend.

The show is being held at Sprowston Park and Ride, Wroxham Road, on Monday, August 29, by Sprowston and Harford Car Boots.

It is open to classic cars, motorbikes and unique vehicles of interest.

Entry for showcased vehicles is free but booking is requested and autojumble pitches are priced between £10 and £15.

The car show has early bird tickets for £5 from 7am and general entry for £2 from 8am onwards.

Cafe 502, the on-site coffee shop, will be serving hot food, cakes and drinks, and the event ends at 5.30pm. 

There is also a car boot sale at the site every Sunday from 7am.

