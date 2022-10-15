Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Two-day fireworks party with 'exploding pumpkin' and rides coming to city

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:00 PM October 15, 2022
Spooks and Sparks is coming to The Hewett Academy in Norwich, pictured is a previous fireworks display by Flashfx. 

Spooks and Sparks is coming to The Hewett Academy in Norwich, pictured is a previous fireworks display by Flashfx. - Credit: Supplied by Flashfx

A two-day fireworks extravaganza is coming to the grounds of a Norwich school, with all welcome to attend.

While Norwich City Council has announced that the Big Boom in the city centre will not go ahead due to 'increasing financial pressure', another major display will take place nearby. 

Spooks and Sparks will run at The Hewett Academy in Cecil Road, to the south of the city, on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 with the fireworks by Flashfx. 

It will run from 5pm to 10pm each night with the display around 8.30pm and the one on Friday is a low noise event.

Spooks and Sparks will be a celebration of both Halloween and Bonfire Night. 

Spooks and Sparks will be a celebration of both Halloween and Bonfire Night. - Credit: Supplied by Flashfx

On both nights there will be two huge 'exploding pumpkin' effects by local business Mr Scaffolding, alongside a funfair, food vendors and bars. 

Spooks and Sparks will raise money for St Eds, a Norwich-based charity that provides practical skills training for young people, and Round Table Children’s Wish, supporting youngsters with life-threatening and terminal illnesses.

Tickets cost £7.50 for adults and £5 for under 18s on Friday and £8.50/£6 on Saturday at fatsoma.com/p/community-sparks-

Bonfire Night
Halloween
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Deborah Gihawi, inset, says parking will increasingly become an issue in NR3

Cones and 'do not park' signs put up in NR3 amid parking 'pickle'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Blue's NR3 will soon be serving its roast dinners from the Crown Point Tavern in Trowse

NR3 kitchen to serve roasts in second pub after 'phenomenal' demand

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The incident in William Mear Gardens last night

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested after police negotiator called to city home

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sovereign House is among the issues with Anglia Square. Pictured inset is trader James Wade

'Left in limbo': What now as Anglia Square proposal stutters?

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon