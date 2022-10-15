Two-day fireworks party with 'exploding pumpkin' and rides coming to city

Spooks and Sparks is coming to The Hewett Academy in Norwich, pictured is a previous fireworks display by Flashfx. - Credit: Supplied by Flashfx

A two-day fireworks extravaganza is coming to the grounds of a Norwich school, with all welcome to attend.

While Norwich City Council has announced that the Big Boom in the city centre will not go ahead due to 'increasing financial pressure', another major display will take place nearby.

Spooks and Sparks will run at The Hewett Academy in Cecil Road, to the south of the city, on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 with the fireworks by Flashfx.

It will run from 5pm to 10pm each night with the display around 8.30pm and the one on Friday is a low noise event.

Spooks and Sparks will be a celebration of both Halloween and Bonfire Night. - Credit: Supplied by Flashfx

On both nights there will be two huge 'exploding pumpkin' effects by local business Mr Scaffolding, alongside a funfair, food vendors and bars.

Spooks and Sparks will raise money for St Eds, a Norwich-based charity that provides practical skills training for young people, and Round Table Children’s Wish, supporting youngsters with life-threatening and terminal illnesses.

Tickets cost £7.50 for adults and £5 for under 18s on Friday and £8.50/£6 on Saturday at fatsoma.com/p/community-sparks-