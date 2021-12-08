Spider-Man coming to Norwich city centre to celebrate new film

Spider-Man is swinging into the Castle Quarter in Norwich this December. - Credit: Supplied

Marvel fans are in for a treat as Spider-Man is swinging into the Castle Quarter in Norwich.

The superhero will be outside Vue Cinema and around the centre on Saturday, December 18 from 11am until 3pm.

His visit celebrates the release of new film Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 15, which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

For the first time in cinematic history, Spider-Man is unmasked in No Way Home and his true identity is revealed.

Visitors to the Castle Quarter will be able to grab a photo with the superhero as he remains in his iconic webbed mask.

Gemma Hyde, marketing manager for the Castle Quarter, said: “As one of the most recognisable heroes from the Marvel Comics and movies, we’re so excited to have the masked hero here for one day only, giving our Castle Quarter visitors the opportunity to get up close to Spidey himself.”