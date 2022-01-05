The Sound of Music is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in January 2022 - Credit: The Norwich and Norfolk Operatic Society

A new production of The Sound of Music with a 24-piece orchestra is coming to Norwich this month.

Families will be able to enjoy songs they know and love, including Do-Re-Mi, My Favourite Things, and Sixteen Going On Seventeen, performed by The Norwich and Norfolk Operatic Society.

The story follows Maria, an aspiring nun, who is sent to be a governess to Captain Von Trapp's seven children during the invasion of Austria in the Second World War.

The musical was first performed on Broadway in 1959 and the film version starring Julie Andrews was released in 1965.

Michelle Unstead, who plays Maria, said: "The Sound of Music is a timeless classic which holds fond memories shared by so many of us.

The cast of The Sound of Music in rehearsals - Credit: The Norwich and Norfolk Operatic Society

"Featuring some of the most delightfully infectious songs of all time, it's a combination of self-discovery and love through one of history's most challenging times. It may also pack a few little surprises for our Norwich Theatre Royal audience.

"So if you are after an uplifting evening that will fill you and yours with music, joy and inspiration that remains as relevant today as ever, then this is just the show for you."

The cast will be performing musical extracts from the production at The Forum on January 8 between 11am and 2pm.

Chris Cuming, who directs the production, added: "The Sound of Music is such an iconic musical loved and known by so many.

"This makes my job as the director a little easier as your audience has an idea of what they're watching.

The cast of The Sound of Music in rehearsals - Credit: The Norwich and Norfolk Operatic Society

"We wanted to ensure that audiences get the full visual of the movie and transport them to some of those stunning locations.

"Video designer Sam Jeffs and I have been able to do just that whilst also hitting on some of the darker aspects of the show.

"Nowhere in theatre do you get to hear The Sound of Music played by a 24-piece orchestra anymore, so it's fully worth a visit."

Performances start on January 18 and finish on January 22. Tickets cost from £18 to £26 and are available on the Norwich Theatre Royal website.

