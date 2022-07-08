Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Liberty X and S Club to perform at Norwich park 

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is one of the headliners performing at Foodies Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival

A touring event heading to Norwich for the first time this year features both top chefs and chart-topping acts from the nineties and noughties.

The Foodies Festival is running in Earlham Park from Friday, September 9, until Sunday, September 11, with street food vans and artisan producers.

The Chefs Theatre will host MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd and local talent including Richard Bainbridge from Benedicts and Andrew Jones from Farmyard.

There will also be a Cake and Bake Theatre, Kids Cookery Theatre and Drinks Theatre.

Each day will end with a big-name music act headlining, with Liberty X and S Club All Stars on Friday, which consists of S Club 7 members Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett and Stacey Franks from S Club Juniors.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor takes to the stage on Saturday and Scouting for Girls perform on Sunday.

Both day and weekend tickets are available on the Foodies Festival website.