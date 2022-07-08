Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Liberty X and S Club to perform at Norwich park 

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:27 PM July 8, 2022
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is one of the headliners performing at Foodies Festival. 

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is one of the headliners performing at Foodies Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival

A touring event heading to Norwich for the first time this year features both top chefs and chart-topping acts from the nineties and noughties.

The Foodies Festival is running in Earlham Park from Friday, September 9, until Sunday, September 11, with street food vans and artisan producers.

The Chefs Theatre will host MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd and local talent including Richard Bainbridge from Benedicts and Andrew Jones from Farmyard. 

There will also be a Cake and Bake Theatre, Kids Cookery Theatre and Drinks Theatre. 

Foodies Festival 2018

The Foodies Festival is heading to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Terry Applin

Each day will end with a big-name music act headlining, with Liberty X and S Club All Stars on Friday, which consists of S Club 7 members Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett and Stacey Franks from S Club Juniors.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor takes to the stage on Saturday and Scouting for Girls perform on Sunday. 

Both day and weekend tickets are available on the Foodies Festival website.

Days Out Guide
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Korben White's bespoke prom gown was designed and made by Kirk Wills and was inspired by Billy Porter's Met Gala gown

City teen gets celebrity backing for prom dress

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The scaffolding up on the Grosvenor Fish Bar, and the old Birdcage building, due to Pottergate sinki

City chip shop might be SINKING but refuses to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Landlords Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are preparing to reopen The Wildman in Norwich after a ma

Pub closes for £5,000 refurb to enable it to serve drinks faster

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Tim Irven who will be opening Boston House, formerly The Cottage, for fine dining at Orford Hill.

Food and Drink

Restaurant with 'interactive dining experience' to open in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon