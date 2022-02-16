Smyths Toys near Norwich to give out free LEGO to customers
Published: 12:29 PM February 16, 2022
Fans of LEGO are in luck this weekend as a toy store near Norwich is giving away free sets of the building blocks.
Smyths Toys in Longwater, Costessey, is offering a free LEGO toy this Saturday, February 19, for families and children who stop by the shop.
In a statement, the toy retailer said: "Call into your local Smyths Toys Superstores on Saturday, February 19, for a LEGO City and Friends demonstration.
"Pick up a FREE Mini giveaway to take home."
The giveaway starts at 9am and runs until stocks last and toys are given on a first come, first serve basis.
Smyths Toys, which also has a store in Ipswich, opened its branch at Longwater in 2017.