Smyths Toys near Norwich to give out free LEGO to customers

Smyths in Longwater will be giving away free LEGO this weekend. - Credit: Google

Fans of LEGO are in luck this weekend as a toy store near Norwich is giving away free sets of the building blocks.

Smyths Toys in Longwater, Costessey, is offering a free LEGO toy this Saturday, February 19, for families and children who stop by the shop.

In a statement, the toy retailer said: "Call into your local Smyths Toys Superstores on Saturday, February 19, for a LEGO City and Friends demonstration.

"Pick up a FREE Mini giveaway to take home."

The giveaway starts at 9am and runs until stocks last and toys are given on a first come, first serve basis.

Smyths Toys, which also has a store in Ipswich, opened its branch at Longwater in 2017.