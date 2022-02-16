News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Smyths Toys near Norwich to give out free LEGO to customers

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:29 PM February 16, 2022
Smyths in Longwater in Costessey near Norwich will be giving away free LEGO this weekend.

Smyths in Longwater will be giving away free LEGO this weekend. - Credit: Google

Fans of LEGO are in luck this weekend as a toy store near Norwich is giving away free sets of the building blocks.

Smyths Toys in Longwater, Costessey, is offering a free LEGO toy this Saturday, February 19, for families and children who stop by the shop.

In a statement, the toy retailer said: "Call into your local Smyths Toys Superstores on Saturday, February 19, for a LEGO City and Friends demonstration.

"Pick up a FREE Mini giveaway to take home."

The giveaway starts at 9am and runs until stocks last and toys are given on a first come, first serve basis.

Smyths Toys, which also has a store in Ipswich, opened its branch at Longwater in 2017.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Kevan Alderton of Out of Time on Magdalen Street.

'Rare albums are at the highest price ever' - CD revival hits Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Liz Barnard was verbally abused for adhering to the new highway code rules while George Patton gives his top tips.

New highway code 'lacking clarity' and 'causing chaos'

Francis Redwood

person
A man has died after a car crashed into the River Wensum in Norwich

Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon