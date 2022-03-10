Fair celebrating small businesses coming to Norwich on UK tour

Craft and Flea is coming to Norwich on its ongoing tour of the UK - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A fair featuring independent makers is coming to Norwich on its UK tour.

Craft and Flea will be at The Halls this weekend with its crafty twist on a traditional flea market.

The fair, which has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram, attempts to encourage people to "step away from the high street and immerse yourself in the best of your city".

Stalls will feature products such as illustrations, vintage bric-a-brac, plants, jewellery, candles, ceramics.

Exhibitors have been handpicked based on their high quality and on-trend products.

The fair has already been to Peckham, Cambridge and Brighton.

After Norwich, it will move on to Newcastle, Hull, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Entry for Craft and Flea is £2.50 for over 12s and you can pre-book tickets online.

The fair is on from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, March 13, at The Halls in Norwich.

Vendors can also take part with stalls still available.