So here it is! Slade bringing Christmas 2021 tour to Norwich

Everybody will be having fun when Slade bring a festive party to Norwich this Christmas.

The rock band are coming back to the city by popular demand and will perform at The Waterfront on Saturday, December 11, with doors open at 6.30pm.

The current line-up is Dave Hill, John Berry, Russell Keefe and Alex Bines and they are best known for number one hit Merry Xmas Everybody, which was released in 1973.

Slade also had five other songs which reached the top spot with Coz I Luv You, Take Me Bak ‘Ome, Mama Weer All Crazee Now, Cum on Feel the Noise and Skweeze Me Pleeze Me.

The group, which hails from Wolverhampton, first formed in 1966 and they have played at venues and festivals across the world.

The support act for the show is Sons of the Seventies and you can buy tickets at ueaticketbookings.co.uk