Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

So here it is! Christmas favourites Slade are coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:46 PM October 28, 2022
Slade are bringing their Christmas tour to Norwich. 

Slade are bringing their Christmas tour to Norwich. - Credit: Slade

Everybody will be having fun as festive favourites Slade are bringing their Christmas tour to Norwich. 

The band are heading to The Waterfront on Sunday, December 18 2022 on their Together at Christmas tour.

Slade first hit the road in 1966 and have 23 top 20 singles under their belts, including six number ones.

This includes Far Far Away, Cum On Feel The Noize, Coz I Luv You and timeless festive classic Merry Xmas Everybody.

Celebrate Christmas with Slade in Norwich. 

Celebrate Christmas with Slade in Norwich. - Credit: Slade

In 2022 the band is led by founder member Dave Hill on lead guitar with John Berry, who joined in 2003, on lead vocals, bass, acoustic guitar and violin.

Joining John on lead vocals and keys is Russell Keefe, who has also toured with The Pretty Things and Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers, and Alex Bines is on drums.

Tickets cost £27.50 on the UEA Ticket Bookings website and it is for ages 14+. 

Music
Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_a47_norwich_oct22

A47 near Norwich to partially close until December

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The White Heron has opened its doors to customers in Brundall

First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
A man's body has been found in the grounds of the Trinity URC Church off Unthank Road in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A riverside ferry and café business is looking for help in keeping its doors open 

Riverside cafe and ferry service searching for financial backer to stay...

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon