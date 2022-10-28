So here it is! Christmas favourites Slade are coming to Norwich

Slade are bringing their Christmas tour to Norwich. - Credit: Slade

Everybody will be having fun as festive favourites Slade are bringing their Christmas tour to Norwich.

The band are heading to The Waterfront on Sunday, December 18 2022 on their Together at Christmas tour.

Slade first hit the road in 1966 and have 23 top 20 singles under their belts, including six number ones.

This includes Far Far Away, Cum On Feel The Noize, Coz I Luv You and timeless festive classic Merry Xmas Everybody.

Celebrate Christmas with Slade in Norwich. - Credit: Slade

In 2022 the band is led by founder member Dave Hill on lead guitar with John Berry, who joined in 2003, on lead vocals, bass, acoustic guitar and violin.

Joining John on lead vocals and keys is Russell Keefe, who has also toured with The Pretty Things and Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers, and Alex Bines is on drums.

Tickets cost £27.50 on the UEA Ticket Bookings website and it is for ages 14+.