Global smash-hit Six the Musical returns to Norwich where it all began
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Six the Musical is now playing on the West End, Broadway and stages across the world, but its first ever UK tour began at the Norwich Playhouse in 2018.
Six sees the six wives of Henry VIII become a girlband as they sing about their historical heartache in a celebration of female empowerment.
Three years later and the show has come full circle as it returns to the city this week at Norwich Theatre Royal.
The book, music and lyrics were written by friends Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss while at Cambridge University and it made its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017.
A year later, Six embarked on its first UK tour, with producers Kenny Wax and Global Musicals on board, starting at the Norwich Playhouse.
Caitlin Tipping, 24, who plays Jane Seymour in the show, said: "I think it is really relatable and it has already spread like wildfire and is so big in the industry at the moment, being a part of it is really special.
"It is uplifting and sassy with lots of glitter and it is like a pop concert and you will be dancing by the end."
Six is at the Theatre Royal until Saturday.
Most Read
- 1 First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens
- 2 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
- 3 City sees jobs bonanza – so why are job centres overflowing?
- 4 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
- 5 'It came out of the blue': Chinese takeaway gets one-star hygiene rating
- 6 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
- 7 Plan for 1,600 homes would see new school and health centre open
- 8 See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000
- 9 Norwich man found guilty of 33-year-old's murder
- 10 Five things to do in Norwich this weekend