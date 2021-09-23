Global smash-hit Six the Musical returns to Norwich where it all began

Published: 10:52 AM September 23, 2021

The cast of Six the Musical at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Six the Musical is now playing on the West End, Broadway and stages across the world, but its first ever UK tour began at the Norwich Playhouse in 2018.

Six sees the six wives of Henry VIII become a girlband as they sing about their historical heartache in a celebration of female empowerment.

Six the Musical sees the wives of Henry VIII sing about their historical heartbreak. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Three years later and the show has come full circle as it returns to the city this week at Norwich Theatre Royal.

The book, music and lyrics were written by friends Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss while at Cambridge University and it made its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017.

The cast of Six the Musical in 2018 outside The Maids Head Hotel ahead of their Norwich Playhouse premiere. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A year later, Six embarked on its first UK tour, with producers Kenny Wax and Global Musicals on board, starting at the Norwich Playhouse.

Caitlin Tipping, 24, who plays Jane Seymour in the show, said: "I think it is really relatable and it has already spread like wildfire and is so big in the industry at the moment, being a part of it is really special.

Caitlin Tipping plays Jane Seymour in Six the Musical, which is currently at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It is uplifting and sassy with lots of glitter and it is like a pop concert and you will be dancing by the end."

Six is at the Theatre Royal until Saturday.