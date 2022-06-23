Swap your clothes and sip cocktails at new event coming to Norwich

Swap clothes and sip cocktails at a new event coming to Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

With many feeling the pinch as the cost of living rises, you can treat yourself to a new summer wardrobe without splashing out at a Norwich event.

Sip and Swap will take place in Gyre and Gimble bar and distillery in Charing Cross on Sunday, June 26 from 2pm until 4pm.

Tickets cost £10 in advance on Eventbrite or £12 on the door and this includes a bespoke cocktail using ingredients from local food waste streams that would otherwise go to landfill.

Guests are invited to bring a bag of pre-loved clothing to swap while socialising.

The poster for the upcoming Sip and Swap event at Gyre and Gimble in Norwich. - Credit: Sip and Swap

Swappers of all genders and clothing sizes are welcomed, but they need to be over 18.

The event has been organised by local not-for-profit fashion organisation We Wear The Trousers, who will also be supplying a rail of vintage items to buy.

Kate Harper, founder and director, said: "By swapping instead of shopping people can help reduce their ecological footprint and go home with a brand new wardrobe, guilt-free!"

Proceeds from ticket and clothing sales will support the work of We Wear The Trousers who run workshops and community events.