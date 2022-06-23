Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Swap your clothes and sip cocktails at new event coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:19 AM June 23, 2022
Ben Hardy, Grace Courtney-Tucker and Maya Derrick at the opening of the Gyre and Gimble gin academy

Swap clothes and sip cocktails at a new event coming to Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

With many feeling the pinch as the cost of living rises, you can treat yourself to a new summer wardrobe without splashing out at a Norwich event. 

Sip and Swap will take place in Gyre and Gimble bar and distillery in Charing Cross on Sunday, June 26 from 2pm until 4pm. 

Tickets cost £10 in advance on Eventbrite or £12 on the door and this includes a bespoke cocktail using ingredients from local food waste streams that would otherwise go to landfill.

Guests are invited to bring a bag of pre-loved clothing to swap while socialising. 

The poster for the upcoming Sip and Swap event at Gyre and Gimble in Norwich. 

The poster for the upcoming Sip and Swap event at Gyre and Gimble in Norwich. - Credit: Sip and Swap

Swappers of all genders and clothing sizes are welcomed, but they need to be over 18. 

The event has been organised by local not-for-profit fashion organisation We Wear The Trousers, who will also be supplying a rail of vintage items to buy. 

Kate Harper, founder and director, said: "By swapping instead of shopping people can help reduce their ecological footprint and go home with a brand new wardrobe, guilt-free!"

Proceeds from ticket and clothing sales will support the work of We Wear The Trousers who run workshops and community events. 

