80s legend Sinitta to star in Chicago this week after cast injury

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:59 PM July 11, 2022
Sinitta will play Mama Morton in Chicago at Norwich Theatre Royal. 

Sinitta will play Mama Morton in Chicago at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Chicago UK tour

Singer and TV personality Sinitta will perform in Chicago this week at Norwich Theatre Royal following a cast injury.

The role of Mama Morton on the UK tour of the hit musical was set to be played by reality TV star Gemma Collins.

However, after she pulled out due to a pre-existing knee injury, singer and actress Brenda Edwards, who is also a Loose Women panellist, replaced her.

But ahead of the first night of Chicago's Norwich run, the Theatre Royal has announced that Edwards is no longer able to perform due to an injury. 

Singer Sinitta, who has previously played the role, will now star as Mama Morton all week in the city. 

She is known for 80s hits such as So Macho and many TV appearances, including The X Factor and Loose Women. 

Chicago also stars Lee Mead as Billy Flynn and Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart.

