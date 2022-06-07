All you need to know ahead of the Earlham Park summer gigs

Michael Ball (pictured) and Alfie Boe and Simply Red will perform in Earlham Park in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

From Simply Red to West End stars, an unforgettable weekend of music is planned in Earlham Park, Norwich.

Sunset Live runs from Friday, June 24 until Sunday, June 26 2022 and you can buy tickets to individual events or to all three.

Here is all you need to know ahead of concerts.

Who is performing on each day?

The fun will begin on Friday with The Ibiza Orchestra Experience, celebrating the sounds of the white isle with a 26-piece live orchestra and guest vocalists.

On Saturday, soul and pop band Simply Red take to the stage and Mick Hucknall will get you singing to classic hits including If You Don't Know Me By Now and Holding Back the Years.

On Sunday, the sounds of the West End come to Norwich at Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's Together This Summer show.

Who are the support acts?

The support act for Simply Red is chart-topping singer Gabrielle, known for hits including Dreams, Rise and Out of Reach.

Supporting Michael Ball and Alfie Boe is Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace and The Overtones will bring their pitch perfect harmonies.

What time do the events start and finish?

The gates will open on all days at 4pm and will remain open throughout the evening - the approximate end time is 10.30pm.

The set times will not be released as they are subject to change.

Is there parking at the concerts?

Parking will be in the 'UEA Big Car Park' and will open at 2pm (NR4 7TJ), with blue badge parking in Earlham Park which can be accessed from University Drive and will be signposted (NR4 7TQ).

Pre-purchase car park tickets on Ticketmaster - the main car park is not available on Friday.

The First Bus blue line 25 and 26 services both run between Norwich Station, the city centre and the university and extra services are normally put on for events, which are yet to be announced.

Taxis should be directed to the Security Lodge on University Drive.

What can and can't I bring?

Bags over A4 size will not be permitted and you can't bring in your own food and drink unless you have a medical condition and a doctor's note.

Cups of water will be available at the bars for free.

Other items not permitted are glass containers, chairs, picnic blankets, professional cameras and recording equipment.

Umbrellas are allowed but must be taken down during the show.

Only assistance dogs can enter the arena.

Will there be food and drink available to buy?

All bars will be operating a token system, with tokens available to purchase from booths around the arena using credit/debit cards or cash.

There will be a large selection of food vendors and bars selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Card payment facilities will be in place across food outlets, but internet service may become unreliable with a large crowd so you may want to bring some cash too.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available for all events, including the Sunset Live three-day ticket on Ticketmaster.

Also available to buy on Ticketmaster are Simply Red and Alfie Boe and Michael Ball concert tickets.

Buy Ibiza Orchestra Experience tickets on Ticketek.

The Box Office opens from 2pm each day and will close around 9pm and any remaining tickets will be available to purchase.

Children aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times and require a ticket - babies in arms are free.

For child safety, please ensure ear defenders are worn.

Anything else I need to know?

Pyrotechnics, lasers, smoke machines, strobe lighting and other special effects may take place during the performances.