Broadway and West End smash-hit Shrek the Musical is coming to Norwich

Head to the swamp and meet a whole host of fairytale creatures as Shrek the Musical is coming to Norwich.

The hit show is returning to the Theatre Royal on its UK tour, which starts next year, and it will be in the city from March 26 to 30 2024.

It last played to sell-out audiences at the venue in 2018 and follows unlikely hero Shrek and his noble steed Donkey as they embark on a big, bright, musical adventure.

It is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film and the musical adaptation first opened on Broadway in 2008 and then the West End in 2011.

It will feature the beloved Princess Fiona, the evil Lord Farquaad, magical fairy-tale characters and fabulous songs including the smash-hit ‘I’m a Believer'.

The cast is yet to be announced and ticket details will be released soon.