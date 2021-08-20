Shine Night Walk to light up Norwich streets

Published: 6:47 AM August 20, 2021

Gayle Langley, who has been remission from follicular lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, since 2018 (left) with her aunt Pam Carver, who will both be taking part in the Shine Night Walk in Norwich. - Credit: Mark Hewlett

A charity night walk through Norwich will raise money for cancer research while illuminating the city streets this September.

Entries are now open for Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk in Norwich, which takes place on Saturday, September 4 and a procession of light will depart Chapelfield Gardens from 7.50pm.

People will set off alone or in small groups and can buy hoodies, glow sticks, glow face paint sticks and flashing tiaras from the event's online shop to wear on the day.

Participants will go past landmarks such as The Forum, Norwich Castle, Carrow Road and Norwich Cathedral and the route is 10km long.

This is the first time the event will take place in the city and it is one of 18 locations across the country holding a Shine Night Walk this year.

Every year in East Anglia around 36,800 people are diagnosed with cancer.

For one Lowestoft teacher, her diagnosis came as a shock after a golf ball-sized lump on her neck was initially put down to an infection in 2017.

Gayle and George Langley celebrate Mrs Langley being in remission with an '“F-off to Cancer” party. - Credit: Supplied

Gayle Langley, 53, was then put on a course of antibiotics by a doctor, which helped stop the pain, but after another lump appeared she got checked out again.

Following further assessments, Gayle was diagnosed with Follicular lymphoma, which is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

She said: “I always thought if you get cancer, you feel ill but I didn’t. It turned out I had some symptoms, but I’d attributed them to other things.”

Gayle underwent a year of treatment and has now been in remission since 2018.

She is looking forward to taking part in the Shine Night Walk in Norwich with her aunt Pam Carver.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK spokesman for Norfolk, said: “We’re grateful to Gayle and Pam for their support and encourage people from across the county to join them as we bring Shine the Night Walk to Norwich for the first time.”

The event is open to over-11s and children need to be accompanied by an adult.

To enter or volunteer visit shinewalk.org (£14.99pp) and visit the shop at shop.cancerresearchuk.org/fundraising-events/shine