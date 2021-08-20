News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Shine Night Walk to light up Norwich streets

Logo Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:47 AM August 20, 2021   
Gayle Langley, who has been remission from follicular lymphoma since 2018, with her aunt Pam Carver.

Gayle Langley, who has been remission from follicular lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, since 2018 (left) with her aunt Pam Carver, who will both be taking part in the Shine Night Walk in Norwich. - Credit: Mark Hewlett

A charity night walk through Norwich will raise money for cancer research while illuminating the city streets this September.

Entries are now open for Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk in Norwich, which takes place on Saturday, September 4 and a procession of light will depart Chapelfield Gardens from 7.50pm.

People will set off alone or in small groups and can buy hoodies, glow sticks, glow face paint sticks and flashing tiaras from the event's online shop to wear on the day. 

Participants will go past landmarks such as The Forum, Norwich Castle, Carrow Road and Norwich Cathedral and the route is 10km long. 

This is the first time the event will take place in the city and it is one of 18 locations across the country holding a Shine Night Walk this year. 

Every year in East Anglia around 36,800 people are diagnosed with cancer.

For one Lowestoft teacher, her diagnosis came as a shock after a golf ball-sized lump on her neck was initially put down to an infection in 2017.

Gayle and George Langley celebrate Mrs Langley being in remission with an '“F-off to Cancer” party.

Gayle and George Langley celebrate Mrs Langley being in remission with an '“F-off to Cancer” party. - Credit: Supplied

Gayle Langley, 53, was then put on a course of antibiotics by a doctor, which helped stop the pain, but after another lump appeared she got checked out again.

Most Read

  1. 1 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
  2. 2 Anger as council gives developer go-ahead for tree felling
  3. 3 Frost and the fury: Norwich punk gig halted over ice cube spat
  1. 4 Headteacher retires after ‘toughest 18 months’ of her career
  2. 5 Norwich man stranded in Kabul after visit for funeral
  3. 6 Person dies after being hit by train
  4. 7 'We saw it coming': Pubs vow city will not run dry by stockpiling beer
  5. 8 9 West End musicals heading to Norwich in 2022 
  6. 9 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  7. 10 Finalists announced for Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021

Following further assessments, Gayle was diagnosed with Follicular lymphoma, which is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

She said: “I always thought if you get cancer, you feel ill but I didn’t. It turned out I had some symptoms, but I’d attributed them to other things.”

Gayle underwent a year of treatment and has now been in remission since 2018.

She is looking forward to taking part in the Shine Night Walk in Norwich with her aunt Pam Carver.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK spokesman for Norfolk, said: “We’re grateful to Gayle and Pam for their support and encourage people from across the county to join them as we bring Shine the Night Walk to Norwich for the first time.”

The event is open to over-11s and children need to be accompanied by an adult. 

To enter or volunteer visit shinewalk.org (£14.99pp) and visit the shop at shop.cancerresearchuk.org/fundraising-events/shine 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hewitt's Driving Tuition in Norwich has been capturing near misses in the city.

Video

Driving instructor shares dashcam footage of near misses across Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Fiveways pub at the roundabout. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Families are amazed to see a T Rex called Donald entertaining the children at the Castle Quarter. Pi

Summer in the City | Video

Giant walking T-rex spotted in Norwich shopping centre

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An unexploded bomb has been discovered in Anderson’s Meadow, Norwich. 

Norfolk Live | Updated

Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon