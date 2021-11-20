7 places in Norwich to find unique Christmas gifts
- Credit: The Bear Shop
Norwich is a city well-known and loved for its culture.
But as well as visits to the likes of Norwich Castle, Norwich Cathedral and The Forum, there's also always the chance for a spot of shopping.
From book shops to a shop filled with bears, here are seven places in the city where you can find unique gifts with Christmas around the corner.
1. Elm
Founded in 2017, Elm is an independent lifestyle store nestled in the lanes of Norwich. The store boasts thoughtful, design-led, high quality homewares and gifts which often can't be found elsewhere in the city.
Having started life as a small shop in Dove Street, Elm can be found in Lower Gate Lane and offers a range of options for homes of all shapes and sizes.
Store owner Paige Mitchell works in-house as a ceramicist.
Check out its website here.
2. Book Hive
The Book Hive is one of many book shops in Norwich.
Located in London Street, The Book Hive is renowned for offering a mix of the booksellers' picks instead of traditional sections which allows for a unique browsing experience.
The building has been renovated inside and provides a chance to browse, discuss and spend time reading your favourite books.
Find out more information here.
3. The Bear Shop
Situated in the picturesque setting of Elm Hill, The Bear Shop is filled with teddy bears.
With two large Georgian glass windows that are always covered with bears, visitors to the shop are encouraged to touch the stuffed animals.
The Bear Shop has over 300 artist bear creations and the stock often changes.
Find out more information here.
4. Norfolk Yarn
Norfolk Yarn in Pottergate has a large collection of wool in all colours, in addition to other crafting kits.
Adding new lines every season, this year bringing in British wool from West Yorkshire Spinners and fabrics from Kaffe Fassett and Free Spirit, with an emphasis on British wool and natural fibres.
Check out its website here.
5. Langleys
Opened in 1883, Langleys provides a range of toys, games and models.
The toy store, which is based at the Royal Arcade, doesn't only offer well-known names such as Lego, Playmobil and Hornby, but also offers products that are hard to get from elsewhere.
Langleys is popular with children, modellers and hobby gamers, offering a variety of different options.
Find out more information here.
6. Macrons & More
Also based at the Royal Arcade is Macrons & More.
The cake shop provides a range of tasty treats such as cheesecakes, tarts, madeleines, brownies, blondies and bars.
Open seven days a week, the shop bakes a number of small cakes in its kitchen above the shop.
Check out its website here.
7. Norwich Art Shop
An art shop and gallery in Upper St Giles where you can browse or choose from affordable original artwork and prints to purchase from over 20 local artists.
Customers can visit fantastic window displays that consists of incredible artwork that can be purchased.
Norwich Art Shop's motto is to 'make affordable art by local artists accessible to the community.'
Find out more information here.