Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

7 places in Norwich to find unique Christmas gifts

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:15 AM November 20, 2021
The Bear Shop, Elm Hill, Norwich

The Bear Shop, Elm Hill, Norwich - Credit: The Bear Shop

Norwich is a city well-known and loved for its culture. 

But as well as visits to the likes of Norwich Castle, Norwich Cathedral and The Forum, there's also always the chance for a spot of shopping. 

From book shops to a shop filled with bears, here are seven places in the city where you can find unique gifts with Christmas around the corner.

Owner Paige Mitchell in her shop Elm, in Norwich (Photo: Paige Mitchell)

Owner Paige Mitchell in her shop Elm, in Norwich (Photo: Paige Mitchell) - Credit: Archant

1. Elm

Founded in 2017, Elm is an independent lifestyle store nestled in the lanes of Norwich. The store boasts thoughtful, design-led, high quality homewares and gifts which often can't be found elsewhere in the city.

Having started life as a small shop in Dove Street, Elm can be found in Lower Gate Lane and offers a range of options for homes of all shapes and sizes.

Store owner Paige Mitchell works in-house as a ceramicist.

Check out its website here.

The Book Hive on London Street in Norwich. Picture: submitted

The Book Hive on London Street in Norwich. Picture: submitted - Credit: Archant

2. Book Hive

The Book Hive is one of many book shops in Norwich.

Located in London Street, The Book Hive is renowned for offering a mix of the booksellers' picks instead of traditional sections which allows for a unique browsing experience.

The building has been renovated inside and provides a chance to browse, discuss and spend time reading your favourite books.

Find out more information here.

The Bear Shop, on Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Bear Shop, on Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

3. The Bear Shop

Situated in the picturesque setting of Elm Hill, The Bear Shop is filled with teddy bears. 

With two large Georgian glass windows that are always covered with bears, visitors to the shop are encouraged to touch the stuffed animals.

The Bear Shop has over 300 artist bear creations and the stock often changes.

Find out more information here.

Rebecca Bone of Norfolk Yarn in the Norwich Lanes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rebecca Bone of Norfolk Yarn in the Norwich Lanes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

4. Norfolk Yarn

Norfolk Yarn in Pottergate has a large collection of wool in all colours, in addition to other crafting kits.

Adding new lines every season, this year bringing in British wool from West Yorkshire Spinners and fabrics from Kaffe Fassett and Free Spirit, with an emphasis on British wool and natural fibres.

Check out its website here.

Queues are one of the annoying things about Christmas in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Queues are one of the annoying things about Christmas in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

5. Langleys

Opened in 1883, Langleys provides a range of toys, games and models.

The toy store, which is based at the Royal Arcade, doesn't only offer well-known names such as Lego, Playmobil and Hornby, but also offers products that are hard to get from elsewhere.

Langleys is popular with children, modellers and hobby gamers, offering a variety of different options.

Find out more information here.

Macrons & More is located at the Royal Arcade.

Macrons & More is located at the Royal Arcade. - Credit: Macrons & More

6. Macrons & More

Also based at the Royal Arcade is Macrons & More.

The cake shop provides a range of tasty treats such as cheesecakes, tarts, madeleines, brownies, blondies and bars.

Open seven days a week, the shop bakes a number of small cakes in its kitchen above the shop.

Check out its website here.

The Norwich Art Shop is located on Upper St Giles.

The Norwich Art Shop is located on Upper St Giles. - Credit: Ruski

7. Norwich Art Shop

An art shop and gallery in Upper St Giles where you can browse or choose from affordable original artwork and prints to purchase from over 20 local artists.

Customers can visit fantastic window displays that consists of incredible artwork that can be purchased.

Norwich Art Shop's motto is to 'make affordable art by local artists accessible to the community.'

Find out more information here.

Christmas
Norwich News

