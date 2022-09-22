Line-up announced for Norwich Film Festival and it includes A-list actors

Norwich Film Festival returns for its 12th year in November 2022. - Credit: Norwich Film Festival

Norwich Film Festival, one of the UK's leading events in the industry, has revealed its selection for 2022.

The event returns for its 12th year from Friday, November 11, until Sunday, November 20, and 115 films will be screened across city locations.

This was whittled down from 1,391 submissions from 76 countries.

This year, Norwich University of the Arts is a new location in addition to The Forum and the University of East Anglia is also on board as the official education partner and will be organising networking events.

There is something for all ages and interests at Norwich Film Festival. - Credit: Luke Witcomb

Another first for 2022 is the Film Hub for people to meet, eat and enjoy the buzz of the festival.

The BAFTA and BIFA qualifying event is an arts festival for all ages and it is open to the public.

It features a broad range of films, from genres including comedy, family-friendly, animation, LGBTQ+, sci-fi and East Anglian.

The East Anglian collection includes Big Ears, produced by Guy Lindley and directed by Sam Baron both from East Anglia with actor Amy Green who grew up in Norwich, and Octopus filmed in Sheringham.

Octopus, filmed in Sheringham, has been selected for Norwich Film Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival

The judges include Nat Luurtsema, Greg Sorvig, Dionne Farrell, Jinko Gotoh, Ida Melum, Crispin Buxton and Chris Rankin.

Well-known actors and directors feature in this year’s selection, including Tilda Swinton, Yasmin Finney, Maxine Peake, Jason Isaacs, Mark Gatiss, Nick Mohammed, Jessica Henwick, Evanna Lynch, Hugh Dennis and Jo Martin.

Ewan Tough, senior film programmer for the festival, said: “Norwich Film Festival continues to be one of the fastest growing film festivals in the UK, with a steadily rising reputation internationally too.

"We’re always blown away by the calibre of the films we receive each year.

"It is a real privilege to have the opportunity to bring such an eclectic range of films to our fine city."

Heart Failure is one of the films that has been selected. - Credit: Norwich Film Festival

The festival has a total of six award categories, with prizes for the best British, international, documentary, animation, student and East Anglian films.

You can see the full selection and sign up to the newsletter on the Norwich Film Festival website.

Tickets, starting at £3, go on sale in October when the full programme is released.