5 secret gardens you can visit in Norwich

From a botanical bar surrounded by flowers to a garden with a Gothic fountain, here are some of the hidden havens you can visit in Norwich.

The Plantation Garden off Earlham Road in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

1. Plantation Garden, Earlham Road

While not a secret to locals, visitors to Norwich are often surprised to find out there is a picture perfect three-acre garden just a stone's throw from the city centre.

It was created 100 years ago in an abandoned chalk quarry and is open all year round with £2 entry.

The sunken garden features a huge Gothic fountain, colourful flowers and walled walkways and in August Cinema City is hosting outdoor screenings there.

The new salads at Botanical Garden Bar launched in collaboration with chef Meg Greenacre. - Credit: Katherine Mager

2. Botanical Garden Bar, Elm Hill

Award-winning theatre company Curious Directive is based in St Simon and St Jude Church at the end of Elm Hill.

In response to the pandemic, the team transformed its garden into an outdoor bar in 2020 which has returned in 2021 and 2022 due to popular demand.

You can enjoy drinks, pizzas and salads al fresco and they also use ingredients grown in the garden.

It is open all summer and you can book on the Curious Directive website.

A secret garden behind Norwich's Bear Shop. - Credit: Bear Shop

3. The Bear Shop Garden, Elm Hill

The Bear Shop has been open in historic Elm Hill for more than 15 years, but not many people know there is a stunning secret garden nestled behind.

It features flowering plants, old roses and yew topiary, with plenty of places to sit and relax.

It is only open on select dates during the year, with the next time you can visit during the Heritage Open Days in September.

Bishop's Garden, Norwich (photo: Antony Kelly) - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

4.Bishop's Garden, St Martin-At-Palace Plain

This historic garden features herbaceous borders, a small woodland walk, a kitchen garden and much more.

It is only open on select dates and often in aid of charities, with upcoming events on the Diocese of Norwich website.

There is a small pay and display car park outside the entrance and a larger one outside the Adam and Eve pub.

Make sure to head into the garden at Strangers' Hall. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

5. Strangers' Hall, Charing Cross

If you visit Strangers' Hall then make sure to head out into the tranquil Elizabethan knot garden.

You will not believe that you are in the heart of the bustling city centre.

Strangers' Hall is a magnificent Tudor house and it has been home to many prominent city figures since the 14th century, including mayor Thomas Sotherton.