How you can meet a Hollywood actor in Norwich this month

Sean Harris will be doing a Q&A after a screening of The Stranger in Norwich. - Credit: PA/Ian West

Film fans have the chance to grill a Hollywood star when he hosts a Q&A in Norwich this month.

Suffolk-born actor Sean Harris is attending a screening of his new film The Stranger at Cinema City on Wednesday, November 9 at 6pm as part of Norwich Film Festival 2022.

He is best known for playing Solomon Lane in the Mission Impossible film series.

The Stranger will be shown at Cinema City followed by a Q&A with Sean Harris. - Credit: © Ian Routledge/Netflix

While The Stranger is streaming now on Netflix, this will be the only chance to see it on the big screen in Norfolk and it will be followed by a Q&A with Harris.

In the film, made in Australia, a friendship forms between two strangers.

For Henry Teague (Sean Harris), worn down by a lifetime of physical labour, this is a dream come true.

His new friend Mark (Joel Edgerton) becomes his saviour and ally. However, neither is whom he appears to be.

Harris said: “I’m very proud that The Stranger will be shown during the Norwich Film Festival.

Suffolk-born Sean Harris stars in The Stranger. - Credit: Simon Buck

"Apart from the London Film Festival, this is the only place in the UK where you can see it on a cinema screen."

Norwich Film Festival runs from November 11 to 20 with more than 100 films and tickets are on sale now at norwichfilmfestival.co.uk