Science club for grown-ups launches with pizza and pint for a fiver
- Credit: Rob Dodsworth (main image)
A science club for adults is set to shake up Monday nights in Norwich and you can also enjoy a pizza and pint for a fiver.
It is running every Monday from January 31 until February 21 from 7pm until 8pm at the home of award-winning theatre company curious directive in St Simon and St Jude's Church in Elm Hill.
Each week a different expert will deliver an interactive presentation on an area of science - ranging from water wars to quantum biology.
Guests at the science club each week will be invited back on the Friday at 5pm to watch a short play the theatre company has devised using the theme.
It costs just £5 for the club, a woodfired pizza, an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink and the Friday session with another drink.
Jack Lowe, artistic director, said: "The idea is to give people something interesting to do on a Monday evening.
"It is a really generous offer as we believe so strongly in bringing people into our theatre making process early."
Book at curiousdirective.com/science-club
