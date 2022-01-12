News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Science club for grown-ups launches with pizza and pint for a fiver

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:37 PM January 12, 2022
Curious directive theatre company has launched a science club for grown-ups

Curious directive theatre company has launched a science club for grown-ups, which includes a pizza and a drink for a fiver.

A science club for adults is set to shake up Monday nights in Norwich and you can also enjoy a pizza and pint for a fiver.  

It is running every Monday from January 31 until February 21 from 7pm until 8pm at the home of award-winning theatre company curious directive in St Simon and St Jude's Church in Elm Hill.

Each week a different expert will deliver an interactive presentation on an area of science - ranging from water wars to quantum biology. 

Enjoy an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink while learning about science. 

Enjoy an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink while learning about science. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

Guests at the science club each week will be invited back on the Friday at 5pm to watch a short play the theatre company has devised using the theme.

It costs just £5 for the club, a woodfired pizza, an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink and the Friday session with another drink.

Jack Lowe, artistic director, said: "The idea is to give people something interesting to do on a Monday evening.

"It is a really generous offer as we believe so strongly in bringing people into our theatre making process early." 

Book at curiousdirective.com/science-club

