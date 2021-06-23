News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Sarah Millican announced for Norwich Theatre Royal this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:45 AM June 23, 2021   
Comedian Sarah Millican has been announced for Norwich Theatre Royal's reopening season. 

Comedian Sarah Millican has been announced for Norwich Theatre Royal's reopening season. - Credit: Contributed

Comedian Sarah Millican will fill the Norwich Theatre Royal auditorium with laughter once more as she joins the line-up for the reopening season. 

Sarah, who is one of the nation's most recognisable comics, is set to perform there on Saturday, August 28 at 8pm.

It will be the second show to take place following the reopening of the venue, starting with Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta's On Before UK tour on July 16 and 17. 

In Sarah's new show Bobby Dazzler, which is her sixth international tour, you will learn about what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over a wall, trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, a surprisingly funny smear test and how truly awful a floatation tank can be.

The reopening season is a celebration of women, showcasing their stories and voices, and this also includes SIX The Musical from September 20 to 25, which has just had an extra show added by popular demand.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on June 25, with priority booking open now for those that are Friends of Norwich Theatre, at norwichtheatre.org

