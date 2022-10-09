Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Santa's grotto for dogs coming to Norwich city centre

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:45 AM October 9, 2022
Santa's Grotto for dogs

The Santa's Grotto for Dogs is returning to The Forum in Norwich for Christmas 2022.

Your four-legged-friend is in for a paw-fect day out over the festive season as a Santa's grotto for dogs is returning to Norwich.

It will run outside The Forum in the city centre on Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 3pm with no booking required. 

Your beloved pooch will be able to pose with the famous Santa Woof Woof to create some special Christmas 'pawtraits'.

Festive fancy dress is encouraged for both you and your dog at the grotto.

Santa's Grotto for dogs

The event is is aid of the RSPCA and Pets as Therapy charities.

The event is in aid of the RSPCA and Pets as Therapy charities, with donations encouraged. 

There are a whole host of Christmas events planned at The Forum over the next few months, including the Festive Fair from Thursday, November 24 until Sunday, November 27 with stalls, a brass band and food and drink trucks.

It runs 11am to 7pm Thursday, 10am to 6pm Friday and Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday with free entry. 

