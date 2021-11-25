News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Santa Claus is coming to in Anglia Square

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:00 AM November 25, 2021
Santa will arrive in Anglia Square this weekend after visiting children at the shopping centre last year.

Santa will arrive in Anglia Square this weekend after previously visiting children at the shopping centre.

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend to meet families in Anglia Square Shopping Centre.

The man in red and and his elf will be at the shopping centre for one day only on Saturday, November 27.

He will be around between 10am and 2pm to find out what every girl and boy wants for Christmas and to accept any letters.

Visitors will be asked to make a small donation when meeting Santa which will go to Get Me Out The Four Walls, a local charity preventing isolation.

In addition to meeting Santa, Anglia Square will be hosting Get Me Out The Four Walls' Christmas gift wrap service.

The charity will wrap any shoppers presents that are bought at the centre in exchange for a small donation.

This service will run between December 13 and 19.

Both Santa and the gift wrapping service can be found at 28 Anglia Square, 13 Botolph Street, NR3 1EA.

