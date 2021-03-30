News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A-list actors announced as patrons of new hub promoting Norfolk filming

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:21 PM March 30, 2021   
Bill Nighy is among the famous actors that have been announced as patrons of Norfolk Screen.

Award-winning actors Rupert Everett, Sienna Guillory and Bill Nighy have been announced as patrons of Norfolk Screen - a new service dedicated to promoting the county as a filming location. 

From adverts to feature films, the Norfolk Screen website showcases locations, talent, services and facilities within the region.

The one-stop shop features a directory and a production enquiries function, where filmmakers can give details such as the synopsis and and their budget to get suggestions of locations and local companies to work with.

It now has the support of two-time Golden Globe nominated actor Rupert Everett, originally from Burnham Deepdale, Norfolk-based actress and star of the Resident Evil film franchise Sienna Guillory and Golden Globe and BAFTA winning actor Bill Nighy.

Norfolk-born Rupert Everett is one of the newly-announced patrons of Norfolk Screen. 

Rupert Everett, star of films such as My Best Friend’s Wedding and The Happy Prince said: “I am very proud to be a patron of Norfolk Screen, a service that encourages screen production in the glorious county of Norfolk as well as showcasing the talent and services that are on offer.

"Being born in Norfolk I am also aware of the endless possibilities the area can provide for filming locations and with a growth in the number of productions being made, I couldn't think of a more incredible place to film.”

Visit norfolkscreen.co.uk

