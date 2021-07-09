News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney coming to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:16 PM July 9, 2021   
Lawrence Chaney, winner of series two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, is coming to Norwich. 

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series two winner Lawrence Chaney is heading to Norwich later this year and you would be bing bang bonkers to miss it. 

Glasgow's finest Lawrence Chaney will be performing at The Waterfront on Saturday, December 18, for her one-woman UK tour Purple Reign. 

Lawrence gained a legion of fans on the show for her comedy talents and won three coveted Ru Peter badges after wowing in the challenges. 

She was also part of the United Kingdolls in the girlband task, whose song UK Hun? went on to reach 27 in the UK charts.

Also in the group was Tayce, A'Whora and Bimini Bon Boulash, the latter of whom grew up in Great Yarmouth.

Bimini was also one of the runners-up, alongside Tayce, though she has not announced any homecoming gigs yet. 

RuPaul's Drag Race is presented by legendary queen RuPaul Charles and the UK version follows its success in the US. 

The show starts at 7pm and tickets cost from £20 to £35 (over-14s only) at slaypresents.co.uk

