RuPaul's Drag Race stars bringing Christmas show to Norwich
- Credit: Klub Kids
Stars from the UK, US and Canadian versions of RuPaul's Drag Race are coming to Norwich to sleigh at a special Christmas show.
The Xmas Xtravaganza will take place at The UEA LCR on Thursday, December 16, from 7.30pm until 11pm.
It will be hosted by The Vivienne and Baga Chipz, who were the winner and a finalist respectively on series one of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
Among the other stars appearing are Ginny Lemon (UK), Olivia Lux (US), Latrice Royale (US) and Canadian series one winner Priyanka, with six more names still to be announced.
It will be a Christmas production and the line-up may vary between tour venues.
Audience members will need to provide proof of either full vaccination, natural immunity, based on a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event, or a negative lateral flow test to enter.
Tickets cost £35 and go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 1 at ueaticketbookings.co.uk
