RuPaul's Drag Race stars bringing party bingo with dance-offs to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:26 AM October 31, 2022
Baga Chipz kicks off Mecca’s Boots Down Bing Tour adorned in bespoke bingo inspired jewellery

Baga Chipz will appear at Boots Down Bingo coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Klub Kids

Stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will make your evening "much betta!" when they bring a party bingo tour to the city. 

Boots Down Bingo will be at Mecca Norwich in Aylsham Road on Saturday, November 26 with entry from 7pm.

Series one stars Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo will be at the city event, who were also part of pop band The Frock Destroyers.

Their song Break Up (Bye Bye) in the pop group challenge on the show even made the top 40. 

They will be joined by drag sensation Bailey J Mills and there will be catwalks, dance-offs and jaw-dropping performances.

Baga Chipz said: “I adore playing bingo, so to perform at Mecca clubs across the UK is a dream come true!

The Boots Down Bingo tour, starring Baga Chipz, is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Klub Kids

"It’s an unforgettable night out, so get your glad rags on and your high heels and go down to your local Mecca Bingo club - what are you waiting for?"

Tickets cost £20 on the Klub Kids website. 

