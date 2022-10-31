RuPaul's Drag Race stars bringing party bingo with dance-offs to Norwich
- Credit: Supplied by Klub Kids
Stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will make your evening "much betta!" when they bring a party bingo tour to the city.
Boots Down Bingo will be at Mecca Norwich in Aylsham Road on Saturday, November 26 with entry from 7pm.
Series one stars Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo will be at the city event, who were also part of pop band The Frock Destroyers.
Their song Break Up (Bye Bye) in the pop group challenge on the show even made the top 40.
They will be joined by drag sensation Bailey J Mills and there will be catwalks, dance-offs and jaw-dropping performances.
Baga Chipz said: “I adore playing bingo, so to perform at Mecca clubs across the UK is a dream come true!
"It’s an unforgettable night out, so get your glad rags on and your high heels and go down to your local Mecca Bingo club - what are you waiting for?"
Most Read
- 1 Fury continues over 'unreliable' and rerouted bus service
- 2 A look back at six decades of 'hamburger heaven', Captain America's
- 3 Costa to move into empty city centre shop
- 4 Before and after: Inside transformation of Golden Triangle terrace
- 5 Hundreds flock to city centre Harry Potter event
- 6 Former city sports bar turned into selfie-lovers dream after refurb
- 7 See inside listed two-bed townhouse with city views up for sale
- 8 Sisters become online sensation after swimming in pumpkin heads
- 9 Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'
- 10 It's PINK! City shop transformed ahead of latest store opening
Tickets cost £20 on the Klub Kids website.