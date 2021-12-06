Stars of Drag Race UK announce Norwich show

Ella Vaday, one of the drag queens that makes up drag group Pick 'N' Mix. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Stars of the third series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK are heading to Norwich as part of their Pink 'N' Mix tour.

Featuring drag queens Ella Vaday, Choriza May, River Medway and Vanity Milan, the show is heading to the Adrian Flux Waterfront next year.

The action packed show will include the debut live performance of the group's hit single B.D.E (Big Drag Energy).

Vanity Milan, who came fourth in season three of the BBC show, is also in the drag group. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Pick 'N' Mix will be performing at the Waterfront on March 13, 2022, with the show beginning at 7.30pm.

The queens all took part in the latest series of the hit drag competition show on BBC Three, with Ella Vaday reaching the final.

Fans also have the chance to meet the performers, with limited meet and greet tickets available.

Tickets start at £25 and are on sale now.