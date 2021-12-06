Stars of Drag Race UK announce Norwich show
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Stars of the third series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK are heading to Norwich as part of their Pink 'N' Mix tour.
Featuring drag queens Ella Vaday, Choriza May, River Medway and Vanity Milan, the show is heading to the Adrian Flux Waterfront next year.
The action packed show will include the debut live performance of the group's hit single B.D.E (Big Drag Energy).
Pick 'N' Mix will be performing at the Waterfront on March 13, 2022, with the show beginning at 7.30pm.
The queens all took part in the latest series of the hit drag competition show on BBC Three, with Ella Vaday reaching the final.
Fans also have the chance to meet the performers, with limited meet and greet tickets available.
Tickets start at £25 and are on sale now.
Most Read
- 1 A Sprowston home is for sale... and it comes with an established business
- 2 Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’
- 3 Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good
- 4 Fry Up Inspector reveals his favourite places for a roast dinner in Norwich
- 5 A coach 'filled with people' and a van crash on the NDR
- 6 Norwich cycle shop closes after 125 years in business
- 7 Crime hit street gives woman 'nightmares'
- 8 Art marathon to be held in memory of 'talented' Emily
- 9 Ultra modern city home with underground shelter for sale for £550,000
- 10 Road closed after BMW comes off the road in Mousehold Heath