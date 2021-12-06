News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Stars of Drag Race UK announce Norwich show

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:40 PM December 6, 2021
Stars of the third series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK are heading to Norwich as part of their Pink 'N' Mix tour.

Featuring drag queens Ella Vaday, Choriza May, River Medway and Vanity Milan, the show is heading to the Adrian Flux Waterfront next year.

The action packed show will include the debut live performance of the group's hit single B.D.E (Big Drag Energy).

Pick 'N' Mix will be performing at the Waterfront on March 13, 2022, with the show beginning at 7.30pm.

The queens all took part in the latest series of the hit drag competition show on BBC Three, with Ella Vaday reaching the final.

Fans also have the chance to meet the performers, with limited meet and greet tickets available.

Tickets start at £25 and are on sale now.

