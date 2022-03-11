Ronan Keating announces show in Norwich this summer

Ronan Keating will be performing at Norwich Theatre Royal on July 6, after adding new dates to his UK tour - Credit: PA

Boy band fans best hope that tomorrow does come as a 1990s superstar is on his way to Norwich this summer.

Boyzone member Ronan Keating will be taking to the stage at Norwich Theatre Royal on Wednesday, July 6, as part of a nationwide tour.

He will be performing songs from his solo career alongside some of Boyzone's biggest hits.

Keating will be joined by singer Rosie Smith for the newly-added date.

Boyzone formed in 1993 and went on to have hits such as No Matter What and Picture of You.

Keating embarked on a solo career in 1999, while still a member of the group, and the band later went on a hiatus between 2001 and 2007 before reforming.

The 45-year-old has also become a frequent face on TV in presenting roles for shows such as the BBC's The One Show.

