Rocky Horror Show coming to Norwich with Strictly winner

Published: 5:11 PM October 24, 2021

The Rocky Horror show starring Ore Oduba is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: David Freeman

You will be doing the Time Warp once again as the Rocky Horror Show is coming to Norwich.

The hit musical is currently on tour across the UK and it will be at Norwich Theatre Royal from Monday, November 1 until Saturday, November 6 this year.

Actor, presenter and winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2016 Ore Oduba will star as Brad Majors.

The Rocky Horror Show is bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. - Credit: David Freeman

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house.

It is an adventure they will never forget, bursting with outrageous outfits and timeless songs, including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet and Time Warp, with audience participation encouraged.

The show, written by Richard O'Brien, was turned into a film in 1975 and has since become a cult classic.

Buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.