Rocky Horror Show will go ahead for rest of week after Covid cancellation

The rest of the Rocky Horror Show run at Norwich Theatre Royal will go ahead as planned. - Credit: David Freeman

The show will go on at Norwich Theatre Royal as performances of the Rocky Horror Show resume after it was cancelled on Tuesday due to coronavirus.

Last night, the venue posted on Facebook that it was cancelled due to "positive cases of Covid-19 within the Rocky Horror Show company".

On the opening night on Monday, seven of the main roles were played by understudies, with TV presenter turned actor Ore Oduba one of the handful in their casted roles as Brad Majors.

A statement from Norwich Theatre Royal said: "We are pleased to confirm that tonight and the rest of this week’s performances of Rocky Horror Show will go ahead as planned.

"We look forward to welcoming you back into the theatre."

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house.

It is an adventure they will never forget, bursting with outrageous outfits and timeless songs, including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet and Time Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show runs until Saturday - buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org