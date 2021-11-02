Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid

The Tuesday evening performance of Rocky Horror has been cancelled due to Covid. - Credit: David Freeman

Norwich Theatre Royal have announced tonight's performance of Rocky Horror Picture Show has been cancelled due Covid cases within the cast.

We regret to announce that due to positive cases of covid-19 within the Rocky Horror Show company, this evening’s performance must unfortunately be cancelled. pic.twitter.com/hbMbXgx3PE — Norwich Theatre Royal (@TheatreRNorwich) November 2, 2021

The venue has confirmed that the remaining performances will go ahead as planned and those with tickets for this evening's performance (Tuesday, November 2) will have their money automatically refunded.

Ticket holders will also be contacted directly by the theatre's box office.

The UK tour had their opening night in Norwich yesterday, where eight members of the cast were replaced by understudies due to positive Covid cases.