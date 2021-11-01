News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Alternative panto for adults announced for Norwich this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:47 PM November 1, 2021
This year's Christmas show at Norwich Theatre Playhouse will be Robin Good: The Politico-Panto Pictu

This year's Christmas show at Norwich Theatre Playhouse will be Robin Good: The Politico-Panto Picture: Andy Davey - Credit: Archant

Sweets will be swapped for satire at a new panto for adults running at Norwich Theatre Playhouse this Christmas. 

Robin Good: The Politico-Panto will be performed from Wednesday, December 8 until Sunday, December 19.

It will be brought to life by Norwich Theatre’s in-house production team, who are also behind the much-loved Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime.

Robin Good has been written by James McDermott, who recently joined EastEnders as a writer. 

Robin Good has been written by James McDermott, who recently joined EastEnders as a writer. - Credit: Mark Hannant

Robin Good is directed by Chris Cuming and written by award-winning Norfolk playwright and Norwich Theatre associate artist James McDermott, who recently became a writer on EastEnders.

It is Norwich Theatre Playhouse’s second in-house Christmas production after A Circus Carol in 2019.

Expect much local humour and satirical references as Robin Good tries to stop Norfolk becoming a playground for the super-rich.

It features a brand new musical score from Max Gallagher, plus an ensemble cast of actor-musicians who will play a huge range of different instruments.

Will Arundell will play Barry, The Sheriff of Norwich.

Will Arundell will play Barry, The Sheriff of Norwich. - Credit: Samuel Black Photography

Will Arundell, who will play Barry, The Sheriff of Norwich, said: “It is really exciting to be going into something which is pure silliness. Although the show has a political message, at its heart it is a panto."

Most Read

  1. 1 Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols
  2. 2 Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure
  3. 3 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  1. 4 Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park
  2. 5 Catton Park Spooktacular sees fireworks, rides and food entertain city folk
  3. 6 'We are both big kids' - couples creative Halloween antics
  4. 7 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  5. 8 WATCH: 'Squirrel Spiderman' captured scaling home near Norwich
  6. 9 Property spotlight: Former forge cottage near Norwich for sale for £595k
  7. 10 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman

Robin Good, the young queer socialist vegan social media influencer hero, will be played by Richard Upton.

Prior to lockdown, Richard toured Australia and New Zealand performing the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The role of Marion will be played by Aveen Biddle, whose theatre credits include Kinky Boots, the UK tour of Pinocchio and the China tour of Titanic Dance.

Aveen Biddle will play Marion. 

Aveen Biddle will play Marion. - Credit: Supplied



Mike Lloyd will be taking on the dame role as Dame Stratton Strawless.

He has West End experience as High Pockets Duncan in Buddy and has toured the UK with shows including Saturday Night Fever and Dreamboats and Petticoats.

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive and creative director, said: “I am so excited about bringing this show - our ‘politico-Panto’ - to life with such an exhilarating group of creatives and providing a fresh, new and different source of festive fun and laughter."

The show is for ages 14+ and tickets start at £14 - book at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

Theatre
Christmas
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St James House resident Doreen Dothan, who is calling for more to be done about inconsiderate parking near her home

Patrols to be ramped up after couple complains of parking woes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Knife crime

Knife Crime

Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Slade one of the main attractions at WisBEACH Rock festival on August 8

Christmas

So here it is! Slade bringing Christmas 2021 tour to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon