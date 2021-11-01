Alternative panto for adults announced for Norwich this Christmas
- Credit: Archant
Sweets will be swapped for satire at a new panto for adults running at Norwich Theatre Playhouse this Christmas.
Robin Good: The Politico-Panto will be performed from Wednesday, December 8 until Sunday, December 19.
It will be brought to life by Norwich Theatre’s in-house production team, who are also behind the much-loved Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime.
Robin Good is directed by Chris Cuming and written by award-winning Norfolk playwright and Norwich Theatre associate artist James McDermott, who recently became a writer on EastEnders.
It is Norwich Theatre Playhouse’s second in-house Christmas production after A Circus Carol in 2019.
Expect much local humour and satirical references as Robin Good tries to stop Norfolk becoming a playground for the super-rich.
It features a brand new musical score from Max Gallagher, plus an ensemble cast of actor-musicians who will play a huge range of different instruments.
Will Arundell, who will play Barry, The Sheriff of Norwich, said: “It is really exciting to be going into something which is pure silliness. Although the show has a political message, at its heart it is a panto."
Robin Good, the young queer socialist vegan social media influencer hero, will be played by Richard Upton.
Prior to lockdown, Richard toured Australia and New Zealand performing the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
The role of Marion will be played by Aveen Biddle, whose theatre credits include Kinky Boots, the UK tour of Pinocchio and the China tour of Titanic Dance.
Mike Lloyd will be taking on the dame role as Dame Stratton Strawless.
He has West End experience as High Pockets Duncan in Buddy and has toured the UK with shows including Saturday Night Fever and Dreamboats and Petticoats.
Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive and creative director, said: “I am so excited about bringing this show - our ‘politico-Panto’ - to life with such an exhilarating group of creatives and providing a fresh, new and different source of festive fun and laughter."
The show is for ages 14+ and tickets start at £14 - book at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.