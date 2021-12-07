City gets another Sheriff of Norwich for the festive season
- Credit: Alex Rimell
Two sheriffs of Norwich collided on the steps of City Hall this week to celebrate the upcoming Christmas show at the Playhouse.
Robin Good: The Politico-Panto runs at the venue from Wednesday, December 8 until Sunday, December 19 and features satire, comedy and catchy tunes.
In the 90-minute show, recommended for over-14s and written by local playwright James McDermott, Barry, The Sheriff of Norwich turns Norfolk into a holiday resort for the mega rich.
With the help of Maid Marion, Drag Queen Dame Stratton Strawless and the Merry Non-Binaries, the only person who can stop him is Robin Good – a vegan, queer, socialist, social media influencer.
Ahead of the opening night, the panto Sheriff, played by Will Arundell, faced off against the real Sheriff of Norwich, Caroline Jarrold, at City Hall.
Offering advice to Barry, Mrs Jarrold said: “You have to be confident, you have to be firm, and you have to take people seriously, but of course not too seriously that you can’t have fun from time to time.”
Tickets start at £14 at norwichtheatre.org
