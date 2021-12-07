News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

City gets another Sheriff of Norwich for the festive season

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:37 PM December 7, 2021
Panto Sheriff of Norwich Will Arundell faces off against the real one Caroline Jarrold.

Will Arundell, who plays Barry, The Sheriff of Norwich in Robin Good: The Politico-Panto at Norwich Playhouse, faces off against the real Sheriff of Norwich Caroline Jarrold. - Credit: Alex Rimell

Two sheriffs of Norwich collided on the steps of City Hall this week to celebrate the upcoming Christmas show at the Playhouse.

Robin Good: The Politico-Panto runs at the venue from Wednesday, December 8 until Sunday, December 19 and features satire, comedy and catchy tunes.

In the 90-minute show, recommended for over-14s and written by local playwright James McDermott, Barry, The Sheriff of Norwich turns Norfolk into a holiday resort for the mega rich.

Will Arundell (Barry, The Sheriff of Norwich) meets the real Sheriff of Norwich Caroline Jarrold. 

Will Arundell (Barry, The Sheriff of Norwich) meets the real Sheriff of Norwich Caroline Jarrold. - Credit: Alex Rimell

With the help of Maid Marion, Drag Queen Dame Stratton Strawless and the Merry Non-Binaries, the only person who can stop him is Robin Good – a vegan, queer, socialist, social media influencer.

Ahead of the opening night, the panto Sheriff, played by Will Arundell, faced off against the real Sheriff of Norwich, Caroline Jarrold, at City Hall. 

Offering advice to Barry, Mrs Jarrold said: “You have to be confident, you have to be firm, and you have to take people seriously, but of course not too seriously that you can’t have fun from time to time.”

Tickets start at £14 at norwichtheatre.org

Most Read

  1. 1 Winter Wonderland in Norwich park cancelled – but may move elsewhere
  2. 2 'Dude, where's my car?!' Appeal for help after city girl's new Fiesta vanishes
  3. 3 Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’
  1. 4 Man had cocaine hidden in car when stopped by police
  2. 5 Chef reopens historic Norwich coffee shop with roasts on the menu too
  3. 6 City restaurant offers free Christmas meals to 'anyone that needs it'
  4. 7 New Burger King site approved in city centre
  5. 8 A Sprowston home is for sale... and it comes with an established business
  6. 9 Kitchen for Christmas? People out of luck with builders booked until 2023
  7. 10 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
Christmas
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Yare pub in Brundall which has been closed.

Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Fry Up Inspector Favourite roast dinners in Norwich

Food and Drink

Fry Up Inspector reveals his favourite places for a roast dinner in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Ray and Richard Freeman behind the till in Freeman Cycles in 2000

Norwich cycle shop closes after 125 years in business

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A silver BMW X3 came off the road while driving on Gurney Road, in Mousehold Heath, in Norwich.

Road closed after BMW comes off the road in Mousehold Heath

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon