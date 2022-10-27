Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe coming to city ahead of UK arena tour

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:07 AM October 27, 2022
Updated: 10:08 AM October 27, 2022
Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe are bringing Parenting Hell Live to Norwich. 

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe are bringing Parenting Hell Live to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

Two of the country's top comedians are heading to Norwich Theatre Royal ahead of a UK arena tour in 2023. 

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe are coming to the city venue on Wednesday, February 15 at 8pm as they warm-up for their major tour of hit podcast Parenting Hell.

The chart-topping podcast, which has had nearly 50 million downloads, sees them discuss the highs and lows of parenting and life. 

From the stresses of sleep deprivation to building a trampoline in the dark, they have kept parents company through a pandemic, but now they are booking a babysitter and making a night of it.

Rob has also presented ITV2 spin-off show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Now! and narrates E4's Celebs Go Dating and Josh is one third of the comedy team on Channel 4's The Last Leg. 

Tickets cost from £10 to £23.50 and it will last an hour-and-a-half including an interval.

Tickets are on sale now on the Norwich Theatre website and it is suitable for ages 14+. 

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Don't Miss

SB_ancestorscoffee_norwich_oct22

City coffee shop closing after five years in business

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Three Aussie lads assisted a broken down driver by pushing a car for a mile along the A11

Australian students push broken-down car a MILE along A11

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A young mum was shocked to find her car had been vandalised in White Woman Lane

New mum's warning after vandals rip off windscreen wipers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
A riverside ferry and café business is looking for help in keeping its doors open 

Riverside cafe and ferry service searching for financial backer to stay...

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon