Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe coming to city ahead of UK arena tour

Two of the country's top comedians are heading to Norwich Theatre Royal ahead of a UK arena tour in 2023.

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe are coming to the city venue on Wednesday, February 15 at 8pm as they warm-up for their major tour of hit podcast Parenting Hell.

The chart-topping podcast, which has had nearly 50 million downloads, sees them discuss the highs and lows of parenting and life.

From the stresses of sleep deprivation to building a trampoline in the dark, they have kept parents company through a pandemic, but now they are booking a babysitter and making a night of it.

Rob has also presented ITV2 spin-off show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Now! and narrates E4's Celebs Go Dating and Josh is one third of the comedy team on Channel 4's The Last Leg.

Tickets cost from £10 to £23.50 and it will last an hour-and-a-half including an interval.

Tickets are on sale now on the Norwich Theatre website and it is suitable for ages 14+.