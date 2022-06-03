Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
We don't need roads! Retro film cars coming to Norwich shopping centre

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:23 PM June 3, 2022
A replica of the Back to the Future DeLorean will be on show in Norwich. 

A Norwich shopping centre will be transported back in time during its upcoming Retro Movies Day.

The event takes place at Castle Quarter between 12pm and 4pm on Saturday, June 18 over Father's Day weekend on level one by the spiral staircase. 

It will be a celebration of films from the 1980s and will feature replica cars from the Back to the Future and Herbie films.

There will  be movie memorabilia from flicks including ET, Gremlins and Batteries Not Included. 

There will also be chance to win treats for dad, including a family bowling pass, cinema voucher and a movie-themed surprise from Gifted.

A replica car from the Herbie films. 

Gemma Hyde, marketing manager for Castle Quarter, said: “For Father’s Day, we’re hosting a retro event with a difference.  

"This is a unique chance for families to visit Castle Quarter and share memories of favourite classic movies or discover them for the first time."

