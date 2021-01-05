Full list of cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal
From Les Misérables to Grease, here are all the latest updates on cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal and sister venue the Playhouse as the nation goes into another lockdown.
While tickets are on sale for the rescheduled shows at present, they could be pushed back further depending on the latest government guidance on coronavirus.
Norwich Theatre Royal was forced to cut short its run of Les Misérables in March last year due to the first lockdown, but thankfully the musical is set to return to the city in the autumn.
The venue also temporarily reopened its doors over the festive period for its A Right Royal Christmas socially distanced festive programme.
NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL
RESCHEDULED DATES (2021 unless stated otherwise)
Private Lives: April 13 to 17
Milkshake! Live: Milkshake Monkey’s Musical: April 18
Suggs: A Life in the Realms of Madness: April 19
Lost in Music: April 20
BBC Big Band: April 21
Johnny Ball’s Wonder Beyond Numbers: April 24 and change of time from 7.30pm to 1pm
Banff Film Festival: April 24
We Will Rock You: April 26 to May 1
Killer Queen: May 2
Motown: How Sweet It Is: May 9
Jonathan Pie: Fake News: May 10
Pam Ayres: May 16
Oti Mabuse: May 26
Dragons & Mythical Beasts: June 3 to 5
Jimmy Tarbuck: June 6
George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: June 7
That’ll Be The Day: June 9
Stewart Lee: Snowflake/Tornado: June 10
Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever: June 12 and 13
Sixties Gold: June 20
Groan Ups: June 21 to 26
Fortunately with Fi & Jane: June 27
Rob Beckett: June 28
Derren Brown: Showman: June 29 to July 3
Michala Jane School of Dance: July 4
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: July 6 to 10
Rhythm of the Dance: July 18
Here Come The Boys: July 19
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: July 20
English Youth Ballet: Swan Lake: July 21 to 22 with new title Coppelia
Jane McDonald: Let The Light In: July 23 and 24
Grease: August 9 to 14
Good Vibrations: August 15
Nemesis: Anglia Region Theatre School: August 31
Beautiful Noise: September 1
Milton Jones: September 6
Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis: September 8
Six the Musical: September 20 to 25
Jack Dee: September 26
The Dresser: October 5 to 9
Jon Richardson: October 10
Jason Donovan: Even More Good Reasons: October 11
Alan Carr: Not Again, Alan!: October 13 to 14
Ross Noble: October 16
Les Misérables: October 27 to November 20
Dick Whittington and his Cat: December 8 to January 9 2022
A Vision of Elvis: January 4 2022
Beyond the Barricade: January 5 2022
The Book of Mormon: January 25 to February 5 2022
Da Vinci Code: May 23 to 28 2022
Mamma Mia!: October 4 to October 22 2022
CANCELLED SHOWS
What’s Love Got To Do With It (January 12)
Armenian State Orchestra (January 30)
Brno Philharmonic (April 11)
NORWICH THEATRE PLAYHOUSE
RESCHEDULED DATES (2021 unless stated otherwise)
Tom Stade: You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet: February 25 to 26
Iain Stirling: April 1 to 2
The Amazing Bubble Man: April 3 to 4
Matt Parker: Humble Pi: April 19
Austentatious: May 8 to 9
Stacey Kent: May 14
Two Mr P’s In a Podcast: May 15
Kiri Pritchard-McLean: Empathy Pains: May 27
Ben Hart: May 29
Rhys James: Snitch: June 15
Sofie Hagen: June 16
John Shuttleworth: June 17
The Tiger Who Came to Tea: June 18 to 20
Adam Buxton: June 21 to 22
Gary Meikle Surreal: June 24
Basil Brush Family Show: July 3
Basil Brush Unleashed: July 3
Codebreakers: July 8
Simon and Garfunkel Story: July 9
The Floyd Effect: Dark Side of Reason: July 17
Richard Herring: July 18
Sound of Springsteen: September 8
Sati and Shiva: September 11
An Evening of Jazz & Cabaret: September 12
Rachel Parris: September 23
Cloudbusting – The Music of Kate Bush: September 25
Doris Day Songbook: October 2
Tom Rosenthal: October 3 to 4
The Cavern Beatles: October 5
Rob Newman: October 27
Alistair McGowen: October 28
Spontaneous Potter: October 30
Clinton Baptiste: November 17
Mark Thomas: November 26 to 27
Robin Good: The Politico Panto: December 8 to 19
Big Chris Barber Band: February 12 2022
CANCELLED SHOWS
One Man, Two Guvnors (February 17 to 21)
Wireless Operator (September 29 to 30)
Tickets are on sale at norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000.