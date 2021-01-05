Full list of cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal

Published: 2:55 PM January 5, 2021

From Les Misérables to Grease, here are all the latest updates on cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal and sister venue the Playhouse as the nation goes into another lockdown.

While tickets are on sale for the rescheduled shows at present, they could be pushed back further depending on the latest government guidance on coronavirus.

Norwich Theatre Royal was forced to cut short its run of Les Misérables in March last year due to the first lockdown, but thankfully the musical is set to return to the city in the autumn.

The venue also temporarily reopened its doors over the festive period for its A Right Royal Christmas socially distanced festive programme.

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

RESCHEDULED DATES (2021 unless stated otherwise)

Private Lives: April 13 to 17

Milkshake! Live: Milkshake Monkey’s Musical: April 18

Suggs: A Life in the Realms of Madness: April 19

Lost in Music: April 20

BBC Big Band: April 21

Johnny Ball’s Wonder Beyond Numbers: April 24 and change of time from 7.30pm to 1pm

Banff Film Festival: April 24

We Will Rock You: April 26 to May 1

Killer Queen: May 2

Motown: How Sweet It Is: May 9

Jonathan Pie: Fake News: May 10

Pam Ayres: May 16

Oti Mabuse: May 26

Dragons & Mythical Beasts: June 3 to 5

Jimmy Tarbuck: June 6

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: June 7

That’ll Be The Day: June 9

Stewart Lee: Snowflake/Tornado: June 10

Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever: June 12 and 13

Sixties Gold: June 20

Groan Ups: June 21 to 26

Fortunately with Fi & Jane: June 27

Rob Beckett: June 28

Derren Brown: Showman: June 29 to July 3

Michala Jane School of Dance: July 4

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: July 6 to 10

Rhythm of the Dance: July 18

Here Come The Boys: July 19

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: July 20

English Youth Ballet: Swan Lake: July 21 to 22 with new title Coppelia

Jane McDonald: Let The Light In: July 23 and 24

Grease: August 9 to 14

Good Vibrations: August 15

Nemesis: Anglia Region Theatre School: August 31

Beautiful Noise: September 1

Milton Jones: September 6

Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis: September 8

Six the Musical: September 20 to 25

Jack Dee: September 26

The Dresser: October 5 to 9

Jon Richardson: October 10

Jason Donovan: Even More Good Reasons: October 11

Alan Carr: Not Again, Alan!: October 13 to 14

Ross Noble: October 16

Les Misérables: October 27 to November 20

Dick Whittington and his Cat: December 8 to January 9 2022

A Vision of Elvis: January 4 2022

Beyond the Barricade: January 5 2022

The Book of Mormon: January 25 to February 5 2022

Da Vinci Code: May 23 to 28 2022

Mamma Mia!: October 4 to October 22 2022



CANCELLED SHOWS

What’s Love Got To Do With It (January 12)

Armenian State Orchestra (January 30)

Brno Philharmonic (April 11)

NORWICH THEATRE PLAYHOUSE

RESCHEDULED DATES (2021 unless stated otherwise)

Tom Stade: You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet: February 25 to 26

Iain Stirling: April 1 to 2

The Amazing Bubble Man: April 3 to 4

Matt Parker: Humble Pi: April 19

Austentatious: May 8 to 9

Stacey Kent: May 14

Two Mr P’s In a Podcast: May 15

Kiri Pritchard-McLean: Empathy Pains: May 27

Ben Hart: May 29

Rhys James: Snitch: June 15

Sofie Hagen: June 16

John Shuttleworth: June 17

The Tiger Who Came to Tea: June 18 to 20

Adam Buxton: June 21 to 22

Gary Meikle Surreal: June 24

Basil Brush Family Show: July 3

Basil Brush Unleashed: July 3

Codebreakers: July 8

Simon and Garfunkel Story: July 9

The Floyd Effect: Dark Side of Reason: July 17

Richard Herring: July 18

Sound of Springsteen: September 8

Sati and Shiva: September 11

An Evening of Jazz & Cabaret: September 12

Rachel Parris: September 23

Cloudbusting – The Music of Kate Bush: September 25

Doris Day Songbook: October 2

Tom Rosenthal: October 3 to 4

The Cavern Beatles: October 5

Rob Newman: October 27

Alistair McGowen: October 28

Spontaneous Potter: October 30

Clinton Baptiste: November 17

Mark Thomas: November 26 to 27

Robin Good: The Politico Panto: December 8 to 19

Big Chris Barber Band: February 12 2022



CANCELLED SHOWS

One Man, Two Guvnors (February 17 to 21)

Wireless Operator (September 29 to 30)



