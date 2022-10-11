Huge record fair coming to the city
Published: 8:04 AM October 11, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A huge national record fair is coming to Norwich.
The event by VIP Record Fairs will be at the Halls next month.
There will be the chance to buy everything from disco and hip hop to rock and indie music.
Sellers will be offering not only records but CDs and memorabilia.
Those with stalls include locals shifting their collections as well as top professional dealers.
There will be up to 80 tables to browse.
The record fair is taking place on Saturday, November 19 from 9am to 3.30pm.
Tickets are £6 for early entry at 9am and £3 for admission after 10am.