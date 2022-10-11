Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Huge record fair coming to the city

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:04 AM October 11, 2022
Exeter Record and CD fair

VIP Record Fairs are bringing an event to Norwich - Credit: Archant

A huge national record fair is coming to Norwich.

The event by VIP Record Fairs will be at the Halls next month.

There will be the chance to buy everything from disco and hip hop to rock and indie music.

Sellers will be offering not only records but CDs and memorabilia.

Those with stalls include locals shifting their collections as well as top professional dealers.

There will be up to 80 tables to browse.

The record fair is taking place on Saturday, November 19 from 9am to 3.30pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four-bed backing onto park in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k
  2. 2 Busy road outside shop slowly sinking into the ground
  3. 3 Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off
  1. 4 New owners of city centre pub reveal 'dream come true'
  2. 5 Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market
  3. 6 Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors
  4. 7 5 of the best places to eat seafood in Norwich
  5. 8 'Violent male' arrested in connection with city centre offences
  6. 9 Homeowners take action due to overgrown patch of land
  7. 10 Council apologises for eight months of delays in fixing woman's front door

Tickets are £6 for early entry at 9am and £3 for admission after 10am.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norfolk Police at the scene of the incident along Dereham Road, Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Katy Jon Went with a couple of her kittens at her home at Whitlingham.

Does this woman have the most cats in Norwich?

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Russell Crowe, a Hollywood celebrity, has donated thousands of pounds to independent bookshop Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Exclusive

Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon