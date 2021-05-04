Video
Rag'n'Bone Man announces 2021 Norwich show
- Credit: Provided by Chuff Media
Chart-topping singer Rag'n'Bone Man has announced a Norwich gig later this year to celebrate the release of his latest album.
The Brit award-winning star is set to perform at the UEA LCR in the city on Monday, November 1 on his upcoming UK tour.
His new album Life By Misadventure is due to be released on May 7 and includes singles All You Ever Wanted and Anywhere Away from Here with singer P!nk.
It comes four years after his 2017 debut album Human, which shot to number one and became the fastest-selling album by a male artist for the entire decade.
It is a welcome return to Norfolk for the star, who played a surprise set at Gorleston's Ocean Room as part of live music night The Room last February.
Tickets cost £29.50 and go on sale at 9am on May 7 at ueaticketbookings.co.uk or get early access at ragnboneman.com