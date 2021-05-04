News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rag'n'Bone Man announces 2021 Norwich show

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:40 AM May 4, 2021   
Rag'n'Bone Man has announced a 2021 Norwich show on his upcoming UK tour. 

Chart-topping singer Rag'n'Bone Man has announced a Norwich gig later this year to celebrate the release of his latest album.

The Brit award-winning star is set to perform at the UEA LCR in the city on Monday, November 1 on his upcoming UK tour.

His new album Life By Misadventure is due to be released on May 7 and includes singles All You Ever Wanted and Anywhere Away from Here with singer P!nk. 

Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

It comes four years after his 2017 debut album Human, which shot to number one and became the fastest-selling album by a male artist for the entire decade. 

It is a welcome return to Norfolk for the star, who played a surprise set at Gorleston's Ocean Room as part of live music night The Room last February. 

Tickets cost £29.50 and go on sale at 9am on May 7 at ueaticketbookings.co.uk or get early access at ragnboneman.com

