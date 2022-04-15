Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Five quirky places to stay in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 PM April 15, 2022
xxx_01_URBANBULL_NORWICH_APR22

Urban Bull Stays is a smart flat with lighting, heat and music controlled by your voice - Credit: Urban Bull

From a riverside boathouse to a flat above a chip shop, there are lots of weird places to stay in Norwich.

Here are five quirky places to go for a staycation in and around Norwich.

1. The Boathouse

xxx_01_BOATHOUSE_NORWICH_APR22

The Boathouse has a private deck and mooring on the River Wensum - Credit: Kelly Thomson

This high-spec studio boathouse right on the River Wensum can help you get away from it all while still being able to easily access Norwich.

Just off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, this self-contained property has a private mooring, one bedroom and one bathroom.

xxx_01_BOATHOUSE_NORWICH_APR22

The Boathouse has one bed, one bathroom and a kitchenette - Credit: Kelly Thomson

You can book a stay via Airbnb.

2.  The Artists Workshop

xxx_02_ARTISTSHOP_NORWICH_APR22

The Artist's Workshop is decorated with the owners art made to calm visitors - Credit: Norfolk Holiday Properties

Looking to stay somewhere 'away from the norm'? This flat was decorated with art made by the owner to invite calm and promote good health.

The stay is a three-bed with room for four guests. It is in the Norwich Lanes, the city's centre for independent businesses.

xxx_02_ARTISTSHOP_NORWICH_APR22

The Artist's Workshop is a three-bed in the Norwich Lanes - Credit: Norfolk Holiday Properties

You can book a stay via Airbnb.

3. Urban Bull Stays

xxx_01_URBANBULL_NORWICH_APR22

Urban Bull Stays is a smart flat with lighting, heat and music controlled by your voice - Credit: Urban Bull

This flat is described by the owner as the "perfect paddock to explore Norwich". Above Urban Lounge in Magdalen Street, it is a stone's throw to the centre of town.

The smart flat's decor is custom-made and the lighting, heating, music and blinds can be controlled by your voice.

xxx_02_URBANBULL_NORWICH_APR22

Urban Bull Stays is a one-bed on Magdalen Street, above Urban Lounge - Credit: Urban Bull

You can book a stay via Airbnb.

4. The Wooden Chalet

xxx_01_CHALET_NORWICH_APR22

The Wooden Chalet is at the bottom of a garden in east Norwich - Credit: Marie Guyader-Squirrell

Located at the bottom of an east Norwich garden, this chalet is within walking distance of the city centre while still being in a quiet area.

The stay has one bed with room for two guests. There is also an en suite shower room and a kitchenette, making the chalet independent of the main house.

xxx_02_CHALET_NORWICH_APR22

The Chalet is a one-bed with a wet room, just a stones throw from the city centre - Credit: Marie Guyader-Squirrell

You can book a stay via Airbnb.

5. The Grosvenor

xxx_01_GROSVENOR_NORWICH_APR22

The Grosvenor is above one of the cities favourite fish and chip shops in the Norwich Lanes - Credit: The Grosvenor

Above one of the city's favourite fish and chip shops, this flat is a light and airy one-bed and one-bath with room for two guests.

The stay is located on the Norwich Lanes with windows overlooking At Gregory's Antiques and Collectables in the former church.

xxx_02_GROSVENOR_NORWICH_APR22

The Grosvenor has one bedroom and one bathroom for two guests - Credit: The Grosvenor

You can book a stay via Airbnb.

