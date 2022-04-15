Five quirky places to stay in Norwich
- Credit: Urban Bull
From a riverside boathouse to a flat above a chip shop, there are lots of weird places to stay in Norwich.
Here are five quirky places to go for a staycation in and around Norwich.
1. The Boathouse
This high-spec studio boathouse right on the River Wensum can help you get away from it all while still being able to easily access Norwich.
Just off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, this self-contained property has a private mooring, one bedroom and one bathroom.
You can book a stay via Airbnb.
2. The Artists Workshop
Looking to stay somewhere 'away from the norm'? This flat was decorated with art made by the owner to invite calm and promote good health.
The stay is a three-bed with room for four guests. It is in the Norwich Lanes, the city's centre for independent businesses.
You can book a stay via Airbnb.
3. Urban Bull Stays
This flat is described by the owner as the "perfect paddock to explore Norwich". Above Urban Lounge in Magdalen Street, it is a stone's throw to the centre of town.
The smart flat's decor is custom-made and the lighting, heating, music and blinds can be controlled by your voice.
You can book a stay via Airbnb.
4. The Wooden Chalet
Located at the bottom of an east Norwich garden, this chalet is within walking distance of the city centre while still being in a quiet area.
The stay has one bed with room for two guests. There is also an en suite shower room and a kitchenette, making the chalet independent of the main house.
You can book a stay via Airbnb.
5. The Grosvenor
Above one of the city's favourite fish and chip shops, this flat is a light and airy one-bed and one-bath with room for two guests.
The stay is located on the Norwich Lanes with windows overlooking At Gregory's Antiques and Collectables in the former church.
You can book a stay via Airbnb.