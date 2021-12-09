Immersive crazy golf with noodles and cocktails to open in Norwich

Putt Putt Noodle is opening the doors on its unique and immersive crazy golf course - Credit: Putt Putt Noodle

A unique Asian-inspired immersive crazy golf attraction is set to open in Norwich this weekend.

Putt Putt Noodle has taken over the former New Look store in the Castle Quarter to offer three nine-hole crazy golf courses that have been designed to immerse players in faraway lands.

The three courses use smells, water, and even temperature to transport golfers to the Great Wall of China, a Cambodian bamboo jungle, and a cherry blossom spa.

Franchise owner David Moore, who also owns the Boom Battle Bar, said: "This is going to be a unique experience, the first of its kind in the country and we are delighted to be opening in Castle Quarter in Norwich city centre.

"It has been a long time coming and we can't wait to get going. It’s brilliant to finally turn this dream into reality.

"We are catering for all ages, friends and families, and after 7pm, it’s for over 18s only.

David Moore, creator and owner of Putt Noodle, a new and unique attraction set to open at Castle Quarter. - Credit: Supplied

"There will be an adult vibe for the night time crowd who want to play, drink, eat, stay up late, and be social."

The crazy golf attraction will offer a menu of Asian-inspired dishes and a fully licensed bar serving a range of cocktails.

Rob Bradley, centre manager for Castle Quarter, added: "We’ve been looking forward to seeing Putt Putt Noodle open its unique doors and become the latest leisure attraction to launch here at Castle Quarter.

"For families heading into Norwich for a day out or friends getting together at night, Putt Putt Noodle is a really fresh, exciting and fun place to visit and we can’t wait to see how our visitors react to it."

The crazy golf attraction will offer three nine-hole courses. - Credit: Putt Putt Noodle

The attraction will open at 2pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Putt Putt Noodle will be open from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Thursday, 10am to 1am Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 11pm on Sundays.

To play all three courses, it costs £19 a person, or £9 for just one course.