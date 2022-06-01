Pub pit-stops for paddleboarders in and around Norwich
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Whether you're travelling by paddleboard, canoe or boat hire, with a river running through the heart of Norwich there are plenty of pubs to moor up if you get thirsty along the way.
Here are five pub pit-stops along the river in and around the city:
1. The Red Lion Bishopgate
Where: 79 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR1 4AA
This riverside pub offers the perfect spot to grab some lunch and rehydrate during your river journey.
It is also home to Norfolk Paddleboards, owned by Lee Taylor.
They offer paddleboarding lessons and hire, or a place to launch and dock your own boards.
Most Read
- 1 Police vehicle badly damaged after city incident
- 2 Parking wars: Outrage over 'rude' drivers blocking homes
- 3 Fears Sweet Briar closure has created new rat-running route
- 4 Calls for pub to revert to original name as tenants moved on
- 5 Is this Norwich's 'loneliest' building?
- 6 Rogue pair of peacocks on the loose in city suburb
- 7 Norwich named the second best place to raise a family in the UK
- 8 Red Arrows to Spitfires: Aircraft to see over Norfolk this jubilee weekend
- 9 Man jailed for sexual assaults on seven-year-old boy
- 10 Market stalls forced to close as pavement dug up for works
2. The Ribs of Beef
Where: 24 Wensum Street, Norwich, NR3 AHY
This historic real-ale pub on the banks of the River Wensum offers a riverside jetty for thirsty water-goers to disembark.
It's a great place to stop for brunch, lunch or drinks overlooking the river.
It offers a range of cask and keg beers as well as three dedicated craft keg lines.
3. Gibraltar Gardens
Where: 288 Heigham St, Norwich, NR2 4LZ
With direct access to the water, the Gibraltar Gardens is a popular pit-stop for paddleboarders.
It is also home to Norwich Paddle Hire, owned by Adam Tiffany.
It offers pre-inflated boards or a just place to hop off if you want to stop for a quick bite to eat.
4. The Rivergarden
Where: 36 Yarmouth Road, Norwich, NR7 0EQ
This historic pub offers a large waterside garden, along the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, on the outskirts of Norwich city centre.
There is plenty of outdoor seating and even a heated marquee where you can enjoy a refreshing drink or some tasty pub grub.
It has a dock for paddleboarders and boats to moor up.
5. The Rushcutters Arms
Where: 46 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0HE
And if a pub crawl is what you're after, further up the river in Thorpe St Andrew you can also stop off at the Rushcutters Arms.
Guests can enjoy riverside dining in its large garden and it also offers free mooring.
It has an extensive menu with seasonal specials and pub classics available all day.