Pub pit-stops for paddleboarders in and around Norwich

Reporter Emily Thomson on the River Wensum with Norwich Paddleboard Hire. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Whether you're travelling by paddleboard, canoe or boat hire, with a river running through the heart of Norwich there are plenty of pubs to moor up if you get thirsty along the way.

Here are five pub pit-stops along the river in and around the city:

1. The Red Lion Bishopgate

The Red Lion Bishopgate in Norwich, which is also home to Norfolk Paddleboards. - Credit: Red Lion Bishopgate

Where: 79 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR1 4AA

This riverside pub offers the perfect spot to grab some lunch and rehydrate during your river journey.

It is also home to Norfolk Paddleboards, owned by Lee Taylor.

They offer paddleboarding lessons and hire, or a place to launch and dock your own boards.

2. The Ribs of Beef

The Ribs of Beef pub has mooring for paddleboarders. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 24 Wensum Street, Norwich, NR3 AHY

This historic real-ale pub on the banks of the River Wensum offers a riverside jetty for thirsty water-goers to disembark.

It's a great place to stop for brunch, lunch or drinks overlooking the river.

It offers a range of cask and keg beers as well as three dedicated craft keg lines.

3. Gibraltar Gardens

Adam Tiffany is the owner of Norwich Paddleboard Hire based at the Gibraltar Gardens pub. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Where: 288 Heigham St, Norwich, NR2 4LZ

With direct access to the water, the Gibraltar Gardens is a popular pit-stop for paddleboarders.

It is also home to Norwich Paddle Hire, owned by Adam Tiffany.

It offers pre-inflated boards or a just place to hop off if you want to stop for a quick bite to eat.

4. The Rivergarden

The Rivergarden has a large beer garden with waterfront views in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 36 Yarmouth Road, Norwich, NR7 0EQ

This historic pub offers a large waterside garden, along the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, on the outskirts of Norwich city centre.

There is plenty of outdoor seating and even a heated marquee where you can enjoy a refreshing drink or some tasty pub grub.

It has a dock for paddleboarders and boats to moor up.

5. The Rushcutters Arms

The Rushcutters Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 46 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0HE

And if a pub crawl is what you're after, further up the river in Thorpe St Andrew you can also stop off at the Rushcutters Arms.

Guests can enjoy riverside dining in its large garden and it also offers free mooring.

It has an extensive menu with seasonal specials and pub classics available all day.







