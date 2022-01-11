Growing number of artists postpone shows in Norwich due to Covid

Wolf Alice and Frank Turner are among the acts who have cancelled or postponed Norwich shows due to Covid - Credit: PA

A growing number of artists have postponed their upcoming shows in Norwich due to the current situation surrounding Covid.

Here are the events cancelled so far in Norwich.

1. Frank Turner

The folk-punk star announced in December that his January and February tour was no longer going ahead. All tickets were refunded for the show at the LCR on January 19 and Frank and his band hope to reschedule the shows "when safe to do so."

2. Miles Kane

Miles Kane, who also plays in the Last Shadow Puppets, decided to postpone his Norwich show at the Waterfront until May 28, blaming disruptions caused by Covid.

3. Wolf Alice

The alt-rock four-piece announced their January show at the LCR would no longer be going ahead due to the continuing spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The band said they were "gutted" it could no longer go ahead and felt it was a "particularly volatile time" for the show to go ahead. The rescheduled date is yet to be announced.

4. Setting Sons

The rising stars from Norwich said it is "with a heavy heart" that their show at The Waterfront on January 14 couldn't go ahead any longer.

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date which is yet to be announced.

5. Rumjacks

The Australian punk-rockers were forced to postpone their February show at the Waterfront in Norwich due to the ongoing Covid situation. It will be rescheduled for later in the year.

6. The Snuts

The Scottish indie-rock band cancelled their January show at the LCR.

The band said: "Our crew and fans come first and while current rules in England are that shows can go ahead, cases are high and in these intimate venues, only one positive case in our party derails the whole thing."

