The Post-Mortem Live being held near Norwich in 2022

The Post-Mortem Live is coming to Norfolk in 2022. - Credit: The Post-Mortem Live

People can gain insight into the fascinating world of pathology and post-mortem examinations at an event near Norwich.

The Post-Mortem Live tour is coming to The Space in Roundtree Way in Sprowston on Saturday, January 29, 2022, with a morning session from 10am until 2.30pm and an afternoon one from 4pm to 8.30pm.

The workshops are led by award-winning human anatomist Samuel Piri and his clinical team and use VIVIT - the world's only semi-synthetic human corpse.

The Post-Mortem Live is coming to Norfolk - the anatomy used for dissection is not human. - Credit: The Post-Mortem Live

The anatomy used for the dissection is not human and comes from pigs, with special effects used for the simulated experience.

Attendees will examine the body to identify the principle cause of death, with the chance to undertake a technical dissection, including a real head specimen, thoracic block and GI tract.

Tickets cost £73 per person, with discounts for NHS, blue light staff and students (ID required). it is for ages 16 and above - book at thepostmortemlive.co.uk