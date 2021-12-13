News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

The Post-Mortem Live being held near Norwich in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:30 PM December 13, 2021
The Post-Mortem Live is coming to Norfolk in 2022. 

The Post-Mortem Live is coming to Norfolk in 2022. - Credit: The Post-Mortem Live

People can gain insight into the fascinating world of pathology and post-mortem examinations at an event near Norwich. 

The Post-Mortem Live tour is coming to The Space in Roundtree Way in Sprowston on Saturday, January 29, 2022, with a morning session from 10am until 2.30pm and an afternoon one from 4pm to 8.30pm. 

The workshops are led by award-winning human anatomist Samuel Piri and his clinical team and use VIVIT - the world's only semi-synthetic human corpse.

The Post-Mortem Live is coming to Norfolk - the anatomy used for dissection is not human. 

The Post-Mortem Live is coming to Norfolk - the anatomy used for dissection is not human. - Credit: The Post-Mortem Live

The anatomy used for the dissection is not human and comes from pigs, with special effects used for the simulated experience.

Attendees will examine the body to identify the principle cause of death, with the chance to undertake a technical dissection, including a real head specimen, thoracic block and GI tract. 

Tickets cost £73 per person, with discounts for NHS, blue light staff and students (ID required). it is for ages 16 and above - book at thepostmortemlive.co.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heather Gage pictured with her son Jenson

Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' vet, Heather

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Webster court flats completed in just three weeks. Catherine Little, Executive housing director and

Homelessness

First look inside city flats built in THREE days

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout at Thetford. Pic

Seven arrested after two kilos of cocaine seized in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Florence Spencer from Norwich, who has been jailed for cheating banks and credit card companies out

Granny ordered to hand back £500,000 in fraud hearing

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon