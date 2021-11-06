Five pop-up shops and events to visit in Norwich this winter
- Credit: Lisa Angel
Norwich is full of things to do and places to go this winter.
And some brands and diary dates will be new to the city.
Here are a list of pop-up events and shops you should visit while they're here.
1. The Norfolk Flower Room
Where: Lower Ground Floor, Chantry Place, 40-46 St Stephens Street, NR1 3SH
When: From October 22 until January 15
This pop-up shop, located next to H&M Home in Chantry Place, is a new venture by the owner of Lisa Angel. The store creates long-lasting and sustainable floral arrangements that are hand-arranged by the dedicated people working the store.
It sells a variety of bouquets, wreaths, posies, which are all made from dried flowers. Christmas wreaths and centrepieces are available for the festive season.
2. The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop
Where: St Peter Mancroft Church, Hay Hill, NR2 1QQ
When: Open now until December 18, from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Monday to Saturday.
This pop-up card shop is now in its 56th year and it is run by around 100 volunteers, all helping to raise money for a variety of local charities. The event raised £18,000 in 2020.
On sale are not just cards but calendars, wrapping paper, tags and other seasonal items.
3. Junkyard Market
Where: St Mary's Works, Norwich, NR3 1QA
When: Tickets can be booked for slots between 12pm and 8pm, for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays
This street food market is set to undergo a transformation for the winter period, with a new layout and heating added to cover every table.
The outdoor event will have lots of Christmas vendors serving up a variety of festive treats, such as Yorkshire pudding wraps, loaded roast potatoes, and mulled wine.
4. Mysabar
Where: Castle Quarter, 100 Castle Meadow, Norwich NR1 3DD
When: 5-11pm Thursdays and Fridays, 12-11pm on Saturday, 12-8pm on Sunday
The pop-up Scandinavian-style outdoor bar is back in Norwich for autumn and winter with its range of cocktails and 18-tap craft beer bar.
Launching on November 7 and running for five weeks, the bar is hosting Sunday Sessions, which will include eggs benedict, Bloody Mary cocktails and DJs. The sessions are described as "a relaxed all-day breakfast with curated music".
5. The Joules Big Sale
Where: The Norfolk Showground, NR5 0TP
When: 9am until 7pm from December 9 to December 11
This Joules pop-up sale event promises up to 70pc off items such as clothing, footwear, and accessories from the popular clothing brand.
Tickets for the event must be booked in advance. Each ticket is £5 and entitles you to an hour and a half of shopping. The ticket cost is only to pre-book a slot and will be deducted from any purchase made.