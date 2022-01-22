Shetland pony therapy walks launch in Norwich

Forget about the stresses of life and enjoy a relaxing walk with a pony at a new experience launched in Norwich.

Angelica's Rainbow Sanctuary is running hour-long therapeutic walks with its Shetland pony Poppy along Marriott's Way from its base at the Marlpit pub site in Hellesdon Road, starting at £25 for two people.

Lora Steggles launched Angelica's Rainbow Sanctuary in 2016 named after a sheep she saved from slaughter. - Credit: Angela's Rainbow

It was founded by Lora Steggles in 2016 after she saved sheep Angelica from a farm where she had pneumonia and was going to be slaughtered.

Miss Steggles, 37, said: "The pony walk is very gentle and before it people will get to say hello to all the animals and be taught how to put the head collar on the pony and professionally groom her."

Angelica's Rainbow Sanctuary also offers animal encounter experiences. - Credit: Angelica's Rainbow

She also runs animal encounter experiences which include rabbit and guinea pig handling and sheep and pony feeding, starting at £20 for two people.

Pre-booking is essential for both through the Angelica's Rainbow Facebook page or call 07423 907447.

She is also fundraising for a new premises on GoFundMe as the sanctuary must move from the current site in 2022.