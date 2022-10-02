Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Police concerned for welfare of missing Cromer man

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:08 PM October 2, 2022
Lee Curtis

Lee Curtis has been reported missing - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing man in his 30s.

Lee Curtis, 37, was reported missing to police on the evening of Saturday, October 1.

But he was last seen at an address in Brownshill, Cromer, on Friday, September 30.

Mr Curtis is described as white, around 5ft 7in and of slim build.

He has blue eyes, dark brown cropped hair with a pale complexion and stubble.

He is believed to be driving a silver Vauxhall Astra with the number plate YP05 MWA.

Officers are concerned for Mr Curtis' welfare and are asking for anyone who has seen him or has information on where he may be to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 404 of October 1.


Cromer News
North Norfolk News

