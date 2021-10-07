Seven places in Norwich to see autumn colours

Published: 3:22 PM October 7, 2021

Autumn has begun, and with it will come the changing of the colours - Credit: Brittany Woodman

September 22 marked the start of autumn, and as the seasons change, so does the nature around us.

Here are seven places in Norwich to see the colours change as we enter autumn.

All of these sights are open for 24 hours a day and are free, though there may be a parking charge.

Mousehold Heath

Where: Heartsease Ln, Norwich NR7 9NT

This heathland is in the northeast of the city, overlooking landmarks like the castle and the cathedral.

This spot offers a chance to not only see the autumn colours of the heath itself, but also of Norwich as a whole.

A cyclist rode through Eaton Park in Norwich on a bright autumn day in 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

Elm Hill

Where: Elm Hill, Norwich NR3 1HG

The street known for its history and has been featured in several films.

Elm Hill is one of Norwich's most complete medieval streets and the tree in the centre of the square near the top of the hill is a pretty place to watch the seasons change.

Whitlingham Country Park

Where: Whitlingham Ln, Norwich NR14 8TR

This marshland walk stretches over almost two and a half miles, and offers views of the broad and its surrounding nature.

Overhead, trees will turn orange and brown while the reeds will lose their colour.

There are also walks around the woodland and the water meadow.

Autumn trees at Eaton Park.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Riverside Walks

Where: Norwich NR2 4UB

Starting wherever you like, either at St Crispins Road or near the train station — this walk is an opportunity to see lots of Norwich's natural sights, with greenery lining much of the path.

The walk is fairly accessible, mostly following concrete paths.

UEA Lake

Where: Colney Ln, Cringleford, Norwich NR4 7SF

The UEA lake offers a walk of just over one mile, and is dog friendly.

Walkers can appreciate the changing colours of the flora, while feeding the fauna, such as the ducks.

You can also see the building used as the Avengers HQ in the Marvel films.

Mousehold Heath has been awarded its first Green Flag. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Marriotts Way

Where: Marriott's Way, Norwich NR3 3RU

Though the former railway track starts in Aylsham, it stretches through Cawston, Reepham, Lenwade, Drayton, and into Norwich.

The path is popular with walkers and cyclists, and is lined by mature trees and shrubs which change colour with the seasons.

Eaton Park

Where: S Park Ave, Norwich NR4 7AU

One of Norwich's larger parks, Eaton offers lots of scope to witness the trees turning orange.

With shrubs and trees lining the edge of the park and many of the paths, this is an easy walk for those who want to see some nature from a clean path.