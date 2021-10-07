News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Seven places in Norwich to see autumn colours

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:22 PM October 7, 2021   
Autumn in the city, Norwich Castle Photo: Brittany Woodman

Autumn has begun, and with it will come the changing of the colours - Credit: Brittany Woodman

September 22 marked the start of autumn, and as the seasons change, so does the nature around us.

Here are seven places in Norwich to see the colours change as we enter autumn.

All of these sights are open for 24 hours a day and are free, though there may be a parking charge.

Mousehold Heath

Where: Heartsease Ln, Norwich NR7 9NT

You may also want to watch:

This heathland is in the northeast of the city, overlooking landmarks like the castle and the cathedral.

This spot offers a chance to not only see the autumn colours of the heath itself, but also of Norwich as a whole.

A cyclist rides through Eaton Park in Norwich on a bright autumn day in 1999

A cyclist rode through Eaton Park in Norwich on a bright autumn day in 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

Most Read

  1. 1 Car crashes into shop in city centre
  2. 2 New Burger King set for city centre 
  3. 3 'We will be very poorly this winter' - Mum's fears amid bill rises
  1. 4 'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt
  2. 5 Hair and beauty salon attracting new customers after relocation
  3. 6 Frustrations grow over funding stalemate for pedestrian crossing
  4. 7 £1m roadworks to close busy Norwich roads this month
  5. 8 Plea for speed-watch crew over juggernauts racing through village
  6. 9 Norwich dubbed 'third least hygienic night out' in UK
  7. 10 Home of Evans Cycles goes up for rent in the city centre

Elm Hill

Where: Elm Hill, Norwich NR3 1HG

The street known for its history and has been featured in several films.

Elm Hill is one of Norwich's most complete medieval streets and the tree in the centre of the square near the top of the hill is a pretty place to watch the seasons change.

Whitlingham Country Park

Where: Whitlingham Ln, Norwich NR14 8TR

This marshland walk stretches over almost two and a half miles, and offers views of the broad and its surrounding nature.

Overhead, trees will turn orange and brown while the reeds will lose their colour.

There are also walks around the woodland and the water meadow.

Autumn trees at Eaton Park.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Autumn trees at Eaton Park.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Riverside Walks

Where: Norwich NR2 4UB

Starting wherever you like, either at St Crispins Road or near the train station — this walk is an opportunity to see lots of Norwich's natural sights, with greenery lining much of the path.

The walk is fairly accessible, mostly following concrete paths.

UEA Lake

Where: Colney Ln, Cringleford, Norwich NR4 7SF

The UEA lake offers a walk of just over one mile, and is dog friendly.

Walkers can appreciate the changing colours of the flora, while feeding the fauna, such as the ducks.

You can also see the building used as the Avengers HQ in the Marvel films.

Mousehold Heath has been awarded its first Green Flag. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mousehold Heath has been awarded its first Green Flag. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Marriotts Way

Where: Marriott's Way, Norwich NR3 3RU

Though the former railway track starts in Aylsham, it stretches through Cawston, Reepham, Lenwade, Drayton, and into Norwich.

The path is popular with walkers and cyclists, and is lined by mature trees and shrubs which change colour with the seasons.

Eaton Park

Where: S Park Ave, Norwich NR4 7AU

One of Norwich's larger parks, Eaton offers lots of scope to witness the trees turning orange.

With shrubs and trees lining the edge of the park and many of the paths, this is an easy walk for those who want to see some nature from a clean path. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Transport campaigner John Peacock is angry that the council have not introduced a pelican crossing o

Norfolk County Council

Safety campaigner slams new crossing as 'useless and dangerous'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
With the price of petrol and diesel is rising at forecourts in Norfolk after tumbling to almost £1 p

Norfolk Live

Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: D

City street to be paved with special £350,000 surface to help trees

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street today. Picture: Google Maps

Flats plan for city pubs gets green light at second time of asking

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon