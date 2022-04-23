World's largest celebration of public science talks coming to city

The Pint of Science festival is the world's largest celebration of public science talks. - Credit: © Nick Rutter

Thirty scientists are set to take to the stage in venues across Norwich next month.

Tickets are now available for the Pint of Science festival, which is the world's largest celebration of public science talks, and will host talks at The William and Florence, The Dog House Bar, Café Bar Marzono and Maddermarket Theatre.

The three-day festival, which will take place from May 9 until May 11, has grown significantly since its founding in 2012 and each night will provide a unique line-up of talks, demonstrations and live experiments held in a relaxed and informal environment.

Talks include Driving Adaption: Mechanisms of Evolution, Age Like Fine Wine: Ageing and Living Longer and Teach 'Em Young: Speak, Sleep, Repeat.

Cansu Bayindirli, Norwich City coordinator, said: "We are really excited to bring Pint of Science back to Norwich this year and give everyone the chance to hear about amazing local research from the comfort of their local pubs and spaces.

"All shows are interactive, so you'll be able to hear about great science projects in the city and ask questions directly to the host and speakers, with the chance to win some great prizes."

Tickets for each event costs £5 each.

